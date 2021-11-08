Best CBD Gummies on the Market From Trusted Brands in 2021

Why have you stopped by today? Are you seeking relief from pain? Are you looking to enjoy a natural method of relaxation? Do you enjoy how cannabis makes you feel but do not want the “high” associated with it? We have just the stuff you are looking for.

The hemp gummies you will read about today all taste great, are fairly priced for the high quality you can expect, and can be delivered right to your doorstep. You will love the selection and how they make you feel. Plus, they are fun and easy to take.

So, let us take a look at the top CBD gummies on the market.

Best 5 CBD Gummies on the Market

BudPop : Overall Best and Most Potent CBD Gummy Fab CBD : Runner Up, Premium-Quality CBD Edibles Cheef Botanicals : Wide Variety of Full-Spectrum CBD Gummies Medterra : High-Quality CBD CBDistillery : Strongest CBD Gummies in the Market

#1. BudPop: Overall Best and Most Potent CBD Gummies



BudPop carries three types of CBD gummies. One type is their Sleep gummies, which use CBN and CBD to create a natural sleep aid. Just take one to two gummies every six hours or as desired.

They also carry a Recovery gummy, which is ideal for people seeking relief from pain. With this variation, CBG and CBD work in tandem to help relieve aches and pains. The gummies utilize black pepper and turmeric to aid in reducing inflammation and improving digestion as well.

In addition, the Calm gummies are also worth checking out, as they are great for relieving anxiety and stress. Ashwagandha and CBD work together in this blend to help you stay focused, keep your energy up, and remain calm.

All of these gummies come in a 30-count jar and in multiple flavors.

Furthermore, BudPop is also a company you can trust. They offer their buyers a 30-day money-back guarantee, for starters. The gummies are also tested via a third-party lab, so you can be certain what you are consuming contains zero pesticides, heavy metals, or other contaminants that should not be there.

The shelf-life of these gummies is 12 months, and you should make sure they are kept in a cool place out of direct sunlight. Additionally, they are legal, as they contain less than 0.3% delta-9 THC, as per federal law.

The hemp from which these gummies are made is 100% U.S.-grown. You will find the entire process, from the hemp plants to the packaging, is all done in the U.S.

Shipping is fast and free, too. And best of all, if you have any questions, the BudPop staff are just an email away.

⇒Visit the official website of BudPop

#2. Fab CBD: Runner Up, Premium-Quality CBD Edibles



Fab CBD started in 2017 with the mission to make everyone feel comfortable using hemp. The company has 25 years combined experience in the fields of fitness, health, and wellness, and it shows when considering the quality of their CBD products. Aside from gummies, the company offers topical CBD goods and even dog treats.

Two great gummy options are available on Fab CBD’s website. They offer “Nighttime” and “Anytime” CBD gummies for you to enjoy. Inside the “Nighttime” package, you will find 60 gummies, and in the “Anytime” package, you will find 30 gummies.

The Nighttime gummies feature a delicious acai berry flavor and include CBD, GABA, Ashwagandha, Melatonin, 5-HTP, and L-Theanine. This is a broad-spectrum gummy, and all you need to do is take one to two gummies every night, or as per your healthcare professional’s recommendation. You will enjoy 12.5mg of CBD in each of these gummies.

The gummies are vegan-friendly and also gluten-free. They do not use artificial sweeteners in their formula, either.

These gummies are also sourced in the U.S., with the hemp coming from organic farms in Colorado. In addition, both types of gummies feature 0.03% THC or less, which is the federally legal limit.

These benefits extend to the “Anytime” chews as well. The gummies feature delicious fruit flavors, and they are great for moments when you need to relax and refocus, such as when you are at work. They also make for a great post-workout recovery supplement. You will not feel sleepy or sluggish — just ready to handle whatever you need to do with clarity. Each Anytime gummy comes with 25mg of pure CBD isolate.

Furthermore, both of the gummies — and all of Fab CBD’s products — are third-party lab tested, and you can check these lab reports easily by clicking on “Lab Reports” at the bottom of the page.

⇒Visit the official website of Fab CBD

#3. Cheef Botanicals: Wide Variety of Full-Spectrum CBD Gummies



Cheef Botanicals is a California-based company headed by cannabis enthusiasts that partner with Colorado hemp farmers to bring only the highest quality hemp products to the public. Their goods are wholesome, pure, and cruelty-free.

Cheef Botanicals offers CBD-infused gummies in many potencies, so if you demand something very strong, you can get a bottle of gummies with 3,000 mg total CBD. In addition, you can get gummies with 10, 25, 50, or 100 mg of CBD in them.

Every bottle contains 30 gummies, and your order ships for free. The gummies take about 45 minutes maximum to activate, and they last anywhere from six to eight hours. They are also 100% legal and contain no psychoactive ingredients.

The gummies are vegan-friendly, and you will enjoy assorted fruit flavors in every bottle. There are zero artificial flavors and colors included, and no artificial sweeteners are found in the ingredients, either.

The gummies are made of organic hemp grown in Colorado, and they are free of gelatin and animal products and contain zero gluten, GMOs, preservatives, or artificial colors.

Moreover, the gummies are crafted in such a way that maximizes all beneficial terpenes and cannabinoids. Of course, the gummies are always tested for purity and potency, so you can be certain they are free of ingredients you do not want to be ingesting.

Also, shipping is free on all orders, and after placing your order, you should get your items in about four to six business days. They ship anywhere in the United States and around the world — just check to make sure your country is on the list of places they ship to.

⇒Visit the official website of Cheef Botanicals

#4. Medterra: High-Quality CBD



These gummies feature U.S.-grown non-GMO hemp as the primary ingredient. It is extracted using the CO2 method, and the gummies themselves are plant-based. So, for vegans and those looking to eat naturally, this brand is for you.

No sugar or high-fructose corn syrup is used in production, either — just natural fruit flavor and sugar. In addition, every gummy contains 25mg CBD to make dosing easy.

There are a total of eight gummy varieties offered with Medterra. This is a company that has harnessed the power of what CBD can do and subsequently created gummies that could provide relief for what ails you.

In their first line of products, they offer four types of CBD isolate gummies. These include Immune Boost, for general wellness and boosting the immune system, Stay Alert, for energy, Keep Calm, to promote relaxation, and Sleep Tight, for a good night’s rest.

The Immune Boost gummies use elderberry, vitamin C, and zinc to support immune function in the body and keep you healthy.

The Stay Alert gummies use green tea and ginkgo biloba to keep your mind and body energized and ready for whatever the day brings. This is an excellent alternative to energy drinks or coffee drinks.

The Sleep Tight gummies are great because they help get you relaxed before it is time to sleep. They feature chamomile, melatonin, lemon balm, and 5-HTP. In addition, they also have a delicious strawberry taste and are great for winding down.

The Keep Calm CBD gummies are good for helping you stay grounded when the going gets tough. L-Theanine is used along with turmeric to keep you relaxed and level.

Next, Medterra offers a broad-spectrum line of CBD wellness gummies as well, which include Immune Boost and Stress Support.

Lastly, we have the full-spectrum line of gummies, which works to provide the entourage effect, as it contains small amounts of THC. Their Full Spectrum Deep Sleep CBD gummies include 2mg THC and 3mg melatonin to get you into a comfortable, deep rest and make you wake up refreshed and ready to power through your day. They also offer the original Full Spectrum CBD Gummies, with 25mg of CBD and 2mg of THC per gummy. However, bear in mind that this does contain THC, so be mindful if you have to take a drug screening or prefer not to use it.

⇒Visit the official website of Medterra

#5. CBDistillery: Strongest Cannabis Gummies in the Market





CBDistillery has so many gummies on offer that you are sure to find the right one for you. They offer Anytime Gummies, which are great for relaxation when you are at work or with family, Sleep Gummies, for those nights you need a bit of help getting your rest, and CBD isolate gummies if you prefer to have no THC in your edibles.

They also offer combo packs. For example, you can get CBD oil and CBD sleep gummies in one, or you can choose a pack made up of the Sleep and the Relax gummies that will have you chilled out day and night.

The great thing about CBDistillery’s gummies is that they are slightly stronger at 30mg per gummy compared to other brands we have seen, whose gummies are usually 25mg. So, this brand is for those of you that demand a bit of extra potency in your edibles.

CBDistillery was born in 2016 when a group of Coloradoans got together and decided there was a future for them in selling CBD. They were bothered by the lack of quality CBD goods for sale and decided to fix that problem by offering buyers the finest products.

They make all of their goods from U.S.-grown industrial hemp. Their operation strictly follows FDA industry guidelines, and they are certified by the U.S. Hemp Authority. In addition, all of their products are third-party lab tested, and they follow natural farming practices to create them.

We like CBDistillery because not only are they dedicated to quality, but they offer the three types of CBD — broad-spectrum, full-spectrum, and isolate.

While isolates contain only CBD and no THC, full-spectrum includes all parts of the hemp plant. Also, broad-spectrum CBD gummies have some of the parts of the hemp plant. Rest assured, however, that all of these types have to meet federal THC guidelines, and they will not produce a “high” if consumed.

⇒Visit the official website of CBDistillery

CBDfx offers a wide range of gummies to support your overall wellness. For example, you will find a gummy multivitamin for men and women, a bundle deal of gummies for day and night, and regular CBD gummies to be used anytime you want relief.

Their gummies are vegan, and at the time of our visit to the site, they had a promo code you could use to save money on your order.

Their products feature a 60-day money-back guarantee, and the gummies are U.S.-made. Of course, all of their goods are tested for purity and potency, with lab tests readily available for every product.

Charlotte’s Web features Immunity, Recovery, Sleep, Daily Wellness, and Calm gummies in varying potencies. They also feature THC-free gummies for people who do not want to consume them, and you can find mixed packs of gummies as well.

The Calm gummies use lemon balm to help you relax, while the Sleep gummies use melatonin to get you the restful sleep you need. Additionally, the Recovery gummies feature turmeric and ginger as their key ingredients.

These gummies are designed for daily use, and the hemp used is grown in the U.S. There are a lot of delicious flavors to choose from, and they are flavored using juices of fruits and veggies for a naturally tasty experience.

Premium Jane gummies are made in the U.S., and you can get a percentage off of your order just by going to the website (we got a pop-up at the time of this writing). Their gummies come in different flavors, such as lime, strawberry, and mango-berry, and they offer gummies specifically for sleep, too.

They use corn syrup and cane juice to bring that sweet, delicious flavor to the forefront. The gummies are also third-party lab tested for purity and potency. Additionally, they are crafted of a 99% CBD isolate and contain less than 0.02% THC. They are also vegan-friendly, too.

Joy Organics offers vegan, organic CBD gummies that will help you relax and clear your mind but still stay focused on the task at hand. The price is right, as it is lower than some other brands we have seen. They feature strawberry lemonade and green apple flavors to enjoy.

As you expect with other brands, the hemp is U.S.-grown and broad-spectrum. You can check out the third-party lab test results simply by clicking on the product page or by scanning the jar’s back using the QR code. This family-owned company prides itself on offering some of the best CBD goods around.

You will find delicious 30-count bottles waiting for you at cbdMD, and they feature sweet and sour flavors. You can choose gummies for general wellness that are fortified with vitamin C, or you can choose general wellness gummies in varying potencies, which range from 300mg, 750mg, and 1,500 mg.

These are broad-spectrum gummies, and they are gluten-free and vegan. The general-use CBD gummies feature a delicious tropical mix of raspberry, orange, and strawberry flavors. They are made of U.S.-grown hemp and contain trace amounts of THC (within the federally legal limit).

These delicious gummies are great if you need a lower dose of CBD. They feature 10mg of CBD per gummy, and the price is right, too. They feature excellent bundling deals as well, so it is worth it to stock up.

The gummies are broad-spectrum, and you get 20 gummies in every jar. The hemp is organically grown, and you can easily check out the third-party lab test results simply by clicking on the tab on the product page.

Although these gummies taste great and are of high quality, they do contain gelatin and are not vegan-friendly.

These cute gummy bears feature 10mg of CBD and contain delicious fruit flavors such as green apple, orange, blue raspberry, and lemon. The bears are made in a certified Good Manufacturing Practices facility and are formulated by a pharmacist.

They are also lab tested for potency and purity and feature U.S.-grown hemp. They are gluten-free, and you can even try a 5-count sample pack to see if they are right for you.

They taste great, but they are made with sugar and gelatin, so vegans and those hoping to avoid sugar may want to look elsewhere.

Upon clicking on PureKana’s site, we found they were offering a coupon code, which is always a welcome thing. These are vegan gummies with a variety of applications. You can get gummies for general everyday use, or you can choose ones geared toward sleep, immune system health, or even gummies that feature apple cider vinegar as an ingredient.

The hemp they use is non-GMO, free of solvents, pesticides, and other contaminants, and it is grown in Kentucky. You can click on the third-party lab test results available on every product page to see the quality for yourself.

These gummies are reminiscent of favorite childhood treats like apple rings, gummy worms, and gummy bears, among others. There is also a Party Pack if you cannot decide which to buy.

Two vegan options were available at the time of our research, and they also feature a “Sleep” gummy that includes melatonin.

You can buy potencies of 1,000mg or 3,000mg per bottle.

Furthermore, their hemp comes from a farm located in the U.S., and it is high quality. You will also find that the CBD used in crafting the gummies is pure and potent with lab tests to back it up.

With Five CBD, you can choose between Original Strength with 2mg of THC or Daily Buzz with 5mg THC. They include plenty of terpenes and cannabinoids, which could help you achieve maximum relief.

The gummies are vegan and are crafted of natural ingredients, and you will enjoy flavors such as mixed berry, lime, blue raspberry, and orange, among others. They also feature gummies just for sleep, which include melatonin to help you get some rest.

The hemp is grown right here in the U.S., and there are Certificates of Analysis to show you the products are pure and free of contaminants.

CBD American Shaman cares about their customers by not only offering great deals on their gummies but discounts as well. They have discounted prices for veterans, the disabled, and low-income people. This means that relief is in reach for those who need it most.

They offer 10mg gummies, a sample pack, gourmet gummies, nano gummies, and CBD energy gummies.

So, what is a nano gummy? This is a gummy made with the brand’s nanotechnology process. The result, they say, is a gummy that is potent and fast-acting.

The gourmet gummies are for those of you craving a sweet treat AND relaxation, and you will find the flavors quite delicious. Meanwhile, the energy gummies are great for those busy days that require focus, concentration, and calmness to get everything done.

We all remember Cheech and Chong, but now Tommy Chong is back with helpful gummies in 300mg and 750mg dosed bottles. They are sour and taste great, but do be aware they contain gelatin. The hemp used in the gummies is from the U.S., and each gummy offers 25mg of CBD.

The gummies are also sent off to a third-party lab for testing to ensure they are free of contaminants. They are made in a GMP-certified facility, and there is also a lifetime money-back guarantee. These are standard gummies at a fair price you are sure to love.

The products offered by NuLeaf are ones you can smile about. They are fairly priced and created from U.S.-grown hemp.

The bottles in which they are packaged help block out the light to keep your CBD goods pure, and they include plenty of helpful cannabinoids in their formula to help you get maximum relief.

They offer subscription deals as well. So, you can get your relief delivered to you regularly and save money in the process. They have been around since 2014, and many happy customers — over 20,000 — trust NuLeaf to help them feel great.

This is what is called “The Hawaiian Approach” to hemp, and it shows itself in the flavors of the gummies — our favorite is the Maui Melon. They offer delicious flavors such as Beary Beach and Blueberry Wave, but what caught our eye was the Sugar-Free gummies, which is a great option for diabetics or people who do not care to eat sugar.

You can also choose Sleep gummies for those restless nights or the Fan Favorite pack. Energy gummies are also sold to make busy days that much easier. Varied potencies are available as well. Additionally, some gummies are vegan, while others are not (the gummy worms, for instance).

These simple but effective drops are coated in sugar and have a delightfully sour flavor. They have 10mg of CBD in every gummy, and they come in strawberry, grape, and orange flavors. The gummies are vegan and gluten-free as well.

Customers have many positive things to say about the brand, mentioning it helping with anxiety and pain. Moreover, this brand uses full-spectrum CBD and organic hemp in crafting its gummies.

These rainbow gummies are made of CBD isolate, and you can purchase CBD and Melatonin gummies or just CBD ones to enjoy. They are reminiscent of gummy worms from our childhood, coated in sugar and sold in a 30-count jar.

Each worm contains 10mg of CBD isolate and has ZERO THC, which is perfect for people who prefer that over broad or full-spectrum CBD. Bundling deals are also available to help you save money and stock up.

This brand offers two types of CBD gummies — one that is full-spectrum and one that is broad-spectrum. The company also features a 30-day guarantee, meaning if you try out the goods once a day for a couple of weeks and find they are not working as intended, you can return them for a refund.

These gummies contain 25mg of CBD per piece and will surely help bring you the entourage effect with their many flavonoids and terpenes.

Cornbread Hemp may have a funny name, but their devotion to quality is no laughing matter. These full-spectrum gummies ship fast and feature 1mg of THC in every gummy. You will love the delicious vegan formula, as it tastes great and is not made using high-fructose corn syrups or artificial colors.

In addition, the gummies feature a 30-day money-back guarantee and are USDA-certified organic. Customers have written many positive reviews, noting they helped bring relaxation and relief from ailments such as chronic inflammation.

Granted, everyone is different, and we cannot make any guarantees, but consider giving these a try.

Pure Relief has gummies in a variety of flavors and potencies. They offer Nighttime gummy bears and several daytime options in varied flavors, such as peach and green apple. You can also take advantage of a bundling deal, where you will get two bags of gummy bears infused with CBD, one of which is for daytime and one of which is for the night.

These feature 30mg of CBD in each bear for a healthy dose of relief. These gummies are made with pure and delicious ingredients and are third-party lab tested to ensure your safety.

They are also vegan and sweetened with organic cane sugar, but they use organic fruit and vegetable ingredients to give them color and flavor. These gummies are ideal for relaxation, muscle and joint support, and mental clarity.

Just Live offers Sleep, Calm, and Energy gummies. Each bottle contains 30 gummies, and they all feature different but tasty flavors, including berry tea, watermelon kiwi, and strawberry honey gummies, respectively. You can also purchase gummies that offer vitamin C fortification, gummies for focus, and gummies that boost your immunity.

It is truly a great way to get relief but also give yourself that added health benefits bonus. Sample packs are also available if you would like to try them without committing to a full bottle. The gummies are vegan and are non-GMO, and each one gets you 25mg CBD and 3mg CBG.

CBG is a cannabinoid that could help strengthen our neurotransmitters responsible for motivation and pleasure. These gummies are made of natural ingredients and are federally compliant with THC laws. They are third-party tested for purity and potency as well.

Factors We Considered When Selecting the Best CBD Gummy Brands

We used a few different criteria in choosing these CBD gummies. The goal of our article was to provide buyers with gummy brands they could trust and turn to whenever they needed help.

So, here is what we looked for when choosing the brands:

Lab Testing

This was a big deal for us, as knowing what is in your CBD gummy matters. CBD is a hot commodity right now, and you will find no shortage of companies looking to make quick money off of it.

So, we made sure to choose brands that had readily available and recent laboratory testing so you can see they are pure and free of pesticides, chemicals, heavy metals, or other contaminants.

Ingredients

Some of you are vegan, while others might be looking for a natural way to find relief and do not want to consume artificial colors or flavors in your food. Some might even be simply looking for a sleep CBD gummy bear, etc.

So, we checked out the ingredients for each gummy to make sure they were helpful for a wide range of people who needed them, such as vegans, those who eat only clean foods, those who are seeking pain relief/sleep, etc.

We also wanted to make sure the hemp used in creating these gummies was sourced from U.S. farms, as they must follow rigid quality standards.

Customer Reviews

Perhaps the criteria that all customers use is what others thought about the product. Everyone reads customer reviews to ensure their hard-earned money does not go to waste.

So, we did the same and only chose goods that other customers were happy with. As a result, you will find the gummies on our list offer great value for what you spend. Plus, they taste great, and most customers found they work as described.

Buying Guide: Best CBD Gummies

Here, you will find what to look for when you are shopping for CBD gummies.

U.S.-Grown Hemp

Make sure the hemp that is used in making your CBD gummies is grown on U.S. farms. This is because the soil of U.S. farms is better than what you will get elsewhere, which creates quality plants and, in turn, higher quality gummies, vapes, and topical products.

Customer Reviews

The people using the product can give you great insight into how well it works. So, make sure to take a look at what other customers thought before you buy. Try to find reviews of customers using it for your purpose — e.g., anxiety relief, inflammation, etc. — and see what they thought.

Broad-Spectrum, Full-Spectrum, or Isolate

Full-spectrum gets you all cannabinoids from hemp plus terpenes and flavonoids. So, you will enjoy the entourage effect much easier this way, and THC is also present. Broad-spectrum is also packed with helpful cannabinoids like CBC, CBN, and CBG.

THC may be present but in such low amounts that it cannot be traced. On the other hand, isolate contains no THC and none of the other cannabinoids — only pure CBD.

Lab Testing

If your gummy of choice does not have lab tests readily available, do not use that company. Up-to-date lab tests are a necessity for you to read before buying to ensure you are getting a pure, safe, and potent product.

FAQs: CBD Gummies

Q1. Will These Gummies Make Me High?

Not at all. The gummies sold here are all federally compliant and contain 0.03% or less THC. So, you do not need to worry about getting high when using these gummies.

Q2. Do I Need to Keep My Gummies in the Fridge?

Gummies should be kept in a cool, dark place out of direct sunlight. They can melt together if exposed to extreme temperatures. While you can store them in the fridge, it is not always necessary. However, some brands recommend it.

Q3. Are CBD Gummies Safe?

Yes, they are safe when you use them according to the package directions. They will not get you high, and they are quite different compared to THC. No intoxication will come about, only relaxation and relief. Best of all, these gummies are legal nearly everywhere, and you do not need a prescription to buy them.

Q4. How Much Should I Take?

You should start small and work your way up. Find out the dose that works for you and use that. If you are new to CBD, start with a 10mg gummy or cut one of the more potent gummies in half, and see how it makes you feel.

Conclusion

Now that you know about the best CBD gummies on the market, it is up to you to choose your favorite. These gummies are a solid and safe way to get the relief you need. They taste great, and you can take them anywhere you go.

Whether your goal is to focus, get better sleep, or just boost your overall wellness, these gummies are a great way to do just that.

However, be sure to follow all package directions and start your dosing small, working your way up to the amount that brings you relief. So, enjoy your gummies and enjoy the relief!