Spotted: Tony Hawk at the Shaw Skate Park

Legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk was spotted testing out the newly renovated Shaw Skate Park over the weekend. Hawk was in town to speak at the Association for Financial Professionals Conference and promote his Skatepark Project, which helps build safe, inclusive skating arenas in underserved communities.

The Shaw Skate Park—hugely popular in DC’s skating community—reopened in October after closing at the beginning of the year for renovations.

Hawk’s visit was much more low-key than a previous trip to DC in 2013, when he famously donated his first skateboard to the National Museum of American History’s Innoskate exhibit.

Join the conversation!