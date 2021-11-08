A Musical Tribute to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a 1991 Mount Pleasant Disturbance Documentary, and a Book Talk with Senator Elizabeth Warren: Things to Do in DC, November 8-10

Hey y’all!

We’ve got a musical tribute to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a documentary about the 1991 Mount Pleasant Disturbance, and a book talk with Senator Elizabeth Warren.

In the latest tribute to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, singers from the Washington National Opera perform songs of justice, freedom, and equality.

Here’s what you should check out this week:

Dance your heart out: For those who want to try out some new dance moves, Friendship Heights dance studio CityDance is leading a Umfundalai dance workshop for beginners. Umfundalai is a modern form of African dance combining movement vocabulary from dance traditions throughout the African Diaspora. While registration is closed for the five-week session, you can still attend a virtual or in-person drop in class. Monday 11/8 at 7:15 PM; $15-$20 for a drop-in session; register here.

A musical revival: The Washington National Opera is back at the Kennedy Center for four performances of “Come Home: A Celebration of Return.” The show marks the opera’s return to live, in-person programming. The night will feature selections loosely related to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s life performed by opera singers Pretty Yende, Isabel Leonard, Lawrence Brownlee, Alexandria Shiner, David Butt Philip and Christian Van Horn. Monday 11/8 and Wednesday 11/10 (show times vary); $45-$299, buy tickets here.

Lessons for the next generation: Smithsonian Associates will host Senator Elizabeth Warren and USA Today journalist Susan Page for a virtual chat about the congresswoman’s new book, Pinkie Promises. In her book, Warren encourages young girls to dream big despite the limitations that society tries to place on them. Hear from Warren as she shares the inspiration behind the book and her meaning of “pinky promises.” Monday 11/8 at 6:30 PM; $20-$25, buy tickets here.

Ambigrams for Instagram: “LOVE HATE,” a sculpture from German artist Mia Florentine Weiss, will be on display in Farragut Square after a long tour through Europe. Members from the European Union’s delegation to the U.S. and German Embassy will introduce the piece to the public this week. The launch includes complimentary hot beverages and European bites, along with the opportunity to write your own messages for love and peace that can be placed on the sculpture. Tuesday 11/9 from 2 PM-4 PM; Free, register here.

Flashback to the past: Catch a free screening of La Manplesa: An Uprising Remembered at Old Greenbelt Theatre. The documentary weaves together testimony, song, poetry, and street theatre to explore the roots of the protests following the police shooting of a Salvadoran man named Daniel Gomez in 1991. After the screening, there will be a Q&A with filmmaker Ellie Walton and poet Sami Miranda. Tuesday 11/9 at 7 PM; Free, register here.

Different perspectives: Join Deborah Gaston from the National Museum of Women in the Arts for a virtual conversation about the gendered associations of public and private spaces that shape women’s lives. She will examine 19th-century painter Jennie Augusta Brownscombe’s “Love’s Young Dream” and visual artist Kirsten Justesen’s “Lunch for a Landscape.” Wednesday 11/10 at 5:30 PM; Free-$20, register here.

History meets narrative storytelling: Round House Theatre will premiere The Great Leap, which is the tale of a University of San Francisco basketball team that’s playing in China just before the 1989 Tiananmen Square uprising. The members of the team reconcile their approaches to basketball and life in this performance inspired by playwright Lauren Yee’s own father, who had a brief basketball career. Wednesday 11/10 through Sunday 12/5 (show times vary); $46-$61, buy tickets here.

Get competitive: Dew Drop Inn, the laid-back Brookland bar, is bringing back its monthly trivia nights this week. Head in every second Wednesday, grab a buddy (or come alone), and test your knowledge about all things nerdy and LGBTQ+. Wednesday 11/10 from 7 PM-9 PM; Free, find out more here.

Support local artists: Torpedo Factory Art Center’s Target Gallery is launching a salon-style art sale showcasing 70 original works at less than $1,000. Take home a piece, and the artist behind it receives 70 percent of proceeds for the sale, with the remaining money going toward exhibitions and programming for the center. Wednesday 11/10 through Sunday 12/12; Free, find out more here.

Take it back to the ‘20s: Rewind a century and learn about the Jazz Age through the life of Marjorie Merriweather Post, founder of Hillwood Home. This exhibition explores the influence Post had on the art and style of the 1920s, with an in-depth look at her clothing and collections from the time. Through January 2022; Free-$15, find out more here and buy tickets here.





