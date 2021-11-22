From left to right, Matthew Goins, Ben Johns, Solana Vander Nat, Andy Stone, and Fiona Hill.
Matthew Goins
He owns DC’s Puzzle Huddle, which just struck a deal with Netflix to make products built around its streaming shows.
Ben Johns
The top men’s pick in the inaugural Major League Pickleball draft is an athlete from College Park.
Solana Vander Nat
The founder of an event-planning firm, she’s DC’s new “night mayor,” in charge of city nightlife policies.
Andy Stone
After taking a comms job defending Facebook, the Capitol Hill veteran has become a notable online pugilist.
Fiona Hill
The State Department’s LGBTQ-rights envoy, she announced the rollout of a new passport featuring “X” as a gender option.
Photographs courtesy of subjects.
This article appears in the December 2021 issue of Washingtonian.
Guest List: 5 People We’d Love to Hang Out With This December
A monthly roundup of people we’d like to have over for drinks, food, and conversation
About Guest List
Guest List is Washingtonian’s monthly roundup of the fantasy cast we’d like to see for dinner this month.
