Guest List: 5 People We’d Love to Hang Out With This December

Matthew Goins

He owns DC’s Puzzle Huddle, which just struck a deal with Netflix to make products built around its streaming shows.

Ben Johns

The top men’s pick in the inaugural Major League Pickleball draft is an athlete from College Park.

Solana Vander Nat

The founder of an event-planning firm, she’s DC’s new “night mayor,” in charge of city nightlife policies.

Andy Stone

After taking a comms job defending Facebook, the Capitol Hill veteran has become a notable online pugilist.

Fiona Hill

The State Department’s LGBTQ-rights envoy, she announced the rollout of a new passport featuring “X” as a gender option.

This article appears in the December 2021 issue of Washingtonian.