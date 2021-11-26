12 Outdoor Ice-Skating Rinks Around Washington

One advantage to the cold weather: You can slip on ice skates and glide around an outdoor rink. More good news: While many skating venues remained closed last season due to the pandemic, most have reopened for this winter. Some Covid precautions are still in place: Many rinks require reservations and limit skating time, while some still encourage face masks.
Here are some places to skate outdoors in the Washington area.
Color Burst Ice Rink
6000 Merriweather Dr., Columbia
At this rink in downtown Columbia, reservations are encouraged and can be made online. General admission: $14 a person, including skate rental.
Enchant at Nationals Park
1500 S. Capitol St., SE
Nats Park will again this year be turned into a winter wonderland, and a skating trail winds through the “forest” of millions of lights. Admission to the entire experience starts at $29; ice-skating add-on starts at $10.
Gardens Ice House
13800 Old Gunpowder Rd., Laurel
This 150,000-square-foot facility has five rinks, including an outdoor one in season. Public skating: $7.70; skate rental $4.15.
Harris Pavilion
9201 Center St., Manassas
This rink is in the heart of historic downtown Manassas. Admission: $9 adults, $8 children (12 and under); skate rental $6.
Ice & Lights: the Winter Village at Cameron Run
4001 Eisenhower Ave., Alexandria
This ice-skating venue sits amid a “winter village” that, through January 2, also includes a holiday light display. Open nightly through January 2; after January 9, open for skating only on Saturdays, Sundays, and federal holidays. Through January 2, general admission to the village is $22 with skating ($14 for just skating); January 8 to February 27, $14 for ice skating; free ages 2 and under.
National Gallery of Art Sculpture Garden
Seventh St. and Constitution Ave., NW
Possibly the most romantic of all the local outdoor rinks, the views here are literally monumental. Admission: $10, or $9 for children (ages 12 and under), seniors over age 60, military personnel, and students with ID; skate rental $5.
Pentagon Row
1201 S. Joyce St., Arlington
This rink, which claims to be the largest in Northern Virginia, has a dual-sided fireplace for when you need a break. Reservations required. Admission is $11 or $10 for children (12 and under) and seniors; skate rental $5.
Reston Town Center
1818 Discovery St., Reston
White lights on the pavilion and surrounding trees make for a festive atmosphere. Reservations recommended. Admission: $10 adults, $9 for youth, seniors, and military; skate rental $7.
Rockville Town Square
131 Gibbs St, Rockville
Before or after dinner at Rockville Town Square, take a spin on the ice. Reservations are required. Admission: $11 for adults, $10 for children and seniors; skate rental $5.
Silver Spring Outdoor Rink
8523 Fenton St., Silver Spring
This outdoor rink not only offers group and private lessons but, for those with their own skates, blade sharpening ($7). Admission: $10 for adults, $9 for children and seniors; skate rental $5.
Washington Harbor
3050 K St., NW
Skate alongside the picturesque Potomac River, before or after an outing in Georgetown. Admission: $10 adults; $9 youth, seniors, and military; skate rental $7.
The Wharf
960 Wharf St., SW
This rink isn’t just waterside—it juts out over the water. Once you work up an appetite skating, lots of good restaurants are steps away. Admission: $10 adults, $9 children (12 and under); skate rental $6.