12 Outdoor Ice-Skating Rinks Around Washington

One advantage to the cold weather: You can slip on ice skates and glide around an outdoor rink. More good news: While many skating venues remained closed last season due to the pandemic, most have reopened for this winter. Some Covid precautions are still in place: Many rinks require reservations and limit skating time, while some still encourage face masks.

Here are some places to skate outdoors in the Washington area.

6000 Merriweather Dr., Columbia

At this rink in downtown Columbia, reservations are encouraged and can be made online. General admission: $14 a person, including skate rental.

1500 S. Capitol St., SE

Nats Park will again this year be turned into a winter wonderland, and a skating trail winds through the “forest” of millions of lights. Admission to the entire experience starts at $29; ice-skating add-on starts at $10.

13800 Old Gunpowder Rd., Laurel

This 150,000-square-foot facility has five rinks, including an outdoor one in season. Public skating: $7.70; skate rental $4.15.

9201 Center St., Manassas

This rink is in the heart of historic downtown Manassas. Admission: $9 adults, $8 children (12 and under); skate rental $6.

4001 Eisenhower Ave., Alexandria

This ice-skating venue sits amid a “winter village” that, through January 2, also includes a holiday light display. Open nightly through January 2; after January 9, open for skating only on Saturdays, Sundays, and federal holidays. Through January 2, general admission to the village is $22 with skating ($14 for just skating); January 8 to February 27, $14 for ice skating; free ages 2 and under.

Seventh St. and Constitution Ave., NW

Possibly the most romantic of all the local outdoor rinks, the views here are literally monumental. Admission: $10, or $9 for children (ages 12 and under), seniors over age 60, military personnel, and students with ID; skate rental $5.

1201 S. Joyce St., Arlington

This rink, which claims to be the largest in Northern Virginia, has a dual-sided fireplace for when you need a break. Reservations required. Admission is $11 or $10 for children (12 and under) and seniors; skate rental $5.

1818 Discovery St., Reston

White lights on the pavilion and surrounding trees make for a festive atmosphere. Reservations recommended. Admission: $10 adults, $9 for youth, seniors, and military; skate rental $7.

131 Gibbs St, Rockville

Before or after dinner at Rockville Town Square, take a spin on the ice. Reservations are required. Admission: $11 for adults, $10 for children and seniors; skate rental $5.

8523 Fenton St., Silver Spring

This outdoor rink not only offers group and private lessons but, for those with their own skates, blade sharpening ($7). Admission: $10 for adults, $9 for children and seniors; skate rental $5.

3050 K St., NW

Skate alongside the picturesque Potomac River, before or after an outing in Georgetown. Admission: $10 adults; $9 youth, seniors, and military; skate rental $7.

960 Wharf St., SW

This rink isn’t just waterside—it juts out over the water. Once you work up an appetite skating, lots of good restaurants are steps away. Admission: $10 adults, $9 children (12 and under); skate rental $6.

