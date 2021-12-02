News & Politics  |  Things to Do

PHOTOS: Netflix’s “Emily in Paris” Reception at the Résidence de France

All the show's stars were on hand to celebrate the Netflix hit's second season.

Written by
| Published on
Actor William Abadie, Darren Star (Creator & Executive Producer of "Emily in Paris"), series star Lilly Collins, actress Ashley Park, and series director Andrew Fleming.
Dan About Town

About Dan About Town

Party photographer Dan Swartz’s diary of bashes, benefits, and galas.

Last night, French Ambassador Philippe Étienne and Madame Patricia Étienne joined with Netflix to host a cocktail reception in honor of the streaming giant’s hit series Emily in Paris, which will soon premiere its second season.

Held inside the Kalorama estate known as the “Résidence de France,” which the ambassador and his wife call home in the District, the reception drew a crowd that included members of Congress, journalists, lobbyists, and Hill staffers.

In between bites of charcuterie and sips of wine, attendees watched a panel discussion with the cast,  series creator Darren Star, and Netflix executive Peter Friedlander. Given the show’s comedic tone, the conversation’s subject matter was deliberately kept light. The group touched on everything from the stars’ favorite locations in France to some of the more humorous creative liberties taken by the show’s writers.

Season 2 of “Emily in Paris” will debut on December 22nd, 2021 on Netflix.

Guests to Wednesday’s reception were treated to a panel with the Emily in Paris cast and crew.
Lily Collins, who plays Emily.
Ashley Park, who plays Mindy.
William Abadie, who plays Antoine.
Peter Friedlander, Netflix’s US/Canada Head of Scripted Series, moderated the conversation, along with series creator Darren Star.
Parting gifts for guests included a colorful selection of macarons from French bakery Ladurée.
Steve Clemons (editor at large at The Hill) and Heather Podesta (founder and CEO of Invariant).
Ambassador Charles Rivkin (chairman and CEO of the Motion Picture Association) and Susan Tolson.
Roswell Encina (chief communications officer at the Library of Congress), George Washington University associate professor Amir Afkhami, and Hastie Afkhami (head of digital at S-3 Group).
Congressman Dusty Johnson (right) and Alana Lomis, Johnson’s scheduler.
Emily in Paris director Andrew Fleming (middle) with series stars Lily Collins and Ashley Park.
The panel kept the conversation lighthearted.
Borchien Lai (foreign policy advisor for Senator Jon Ossoff) and Lawrence Duncan III (partner at Monument Advocacy).
The cast cracks up during the Ambassador’s introduction.
Ruchi Bhowmik (VP of public policy at Netflix) and Kriti Doval (associate director of the US India Strategic Partnership Forum).
Lily Collins and Ashley Park.
The macarons from last night’s reception were brought in from Ladurée in Georgetown.

 

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Dan Swartz
Dan Swartz

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day