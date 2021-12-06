Photograph courtesy of Hilton Carter.

The Washingtonian Guide to Decorating With Houseplants

How to choose the right varieties, get expert help, and make your interiors a whole lot greener.

Contents
  1. Ask an Expert: How to Care for the Most Popular Houseplants
  2. This DC Business Helps People Figure Out Where to Put Houseplants
  3. Fiddle-Leaf Fig Alternatives
  4. An Interview With Celebrity Plant Stylist Hilton Carter
  5. Meet the Status Plant
  6. How to Care for Houseplants in Wintertime

Ask an Expert: How to Care for the Most Popular Houseplants

Ready to start a plant collection? Here are some basics.

From left to right: 1. Fiddle-Leaf fig; 2. Snake plant; 3. Spider plant; 4. Monstera; 5. Pothos; 6. Cat palm; 7. ZZ plant; 8. Dracaena; 9. Bromeliad. Photograph by Jeff Elkins

This DC Business Helps People Figure Out Where to Put Houseplants

Rewild’s consultants evaluate your light and lifestyle to determine which plants will work best.

Photograph by Mariah Lower.

Fiddle-Leaf Fig Alternatives

The undisputed “it” houseplant also happens to be one of the easiest to kill, requiring tons of light and just the right amount of moisture. If you’re looking for something that’s more forgiving, consider one of these options, all of which can add similar height and drama to a room.

Bird of paradise

 

Schefflera Arboricola

 

Variegated rubber tree

 

An Interview With Celebrity Plant Stylist Hilton Carter

Right this way for expert advice on decorating with houseplants.

Photograph courtesy of Hilton Carter.

Meet the Status Plant

The Pink Princess philodendron is the Kardashian of the plant world—overexposed on social media, possessing a beauty that’s not naturally occurring, and very expensive. Distinguished by big splotches of bright pink, the rare plants are produced by selectively breeding for a mutation that creates the hue. They can cost in the thousands online. Locally, American Plant offers a four-incher for $85. Rewild has an eight-incher for $650.

How to Care for Houseplants in Wintertime

Tips from Emily O’Gwin, greenhouse manager at American Plant, for keeping houseplants happy as the weather gets chilly

Don’t

put plants directly in front of heat vents, which can dry them out. If doing so is unavoidable, close the vent.

Do

watch for cold damage—often appearing as dark spots—on plants near windows and doors.

Do

turn on a humidifier to give plants a respite from dry winter air.

Do

group plants together, while leaving enough space for air flow—another trick to help them retain humidity.

Do

reduce watering—less daylight and cooler temps mean plants generally aren’t as thirsty.

Don’t

fertilize until spring. Doing so in winter can actually lead to weaker growth.

This article appears in the December 2021 issue of Washingtonian.

Marisa M. Kashino
Senior Editor

Marisa M. Kashino joined Washingtonian in 2009 as a staff writer, and became a senior editor in 2014. She oversees the magazine’s real estate and home design coverage, and writes long-form feature stories. She was a 2020 Livingston Award finalist for her two-part investigation into a wrongful conviction stemming from a murder in rural Virginia.

