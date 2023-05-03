The second-ever DC Plant Week kicks off on Monday, May 8. The week, organized by the shop Little Leaf, celebrates plants and local small businesses and offers events, plant sales, and specialty cocktails all week long. Here are some of the deals and events:

Deals and Discounts

1401 S St., NW

From Monday, May 8 to Sunday, May 14, get 15 percent off everything in-store and online. Choose from a variety of plants, planters, and paper goods. Save online with the code DCPW23. On Monday, May 8, Little Leaf will host an in-shop pop up with hand painted pots with artist Adele Vera from 3 to 6 PM. On Saturday, May 13 and Sunday, May 14, the store will hold a Mother’s Day orchid sale full of locally-grown blooms.

Multiple locations

Rewild offers a selection of unique, beautiful houseplants to green up your space. The shop cultivates rare plants, trendy plants, and (our favorite) hard-to-kill plants. On Monday, May 8, you can buy one small plant (six inches tall or less) and get another for half off. For a fun and sustainable deal, bring in your own pot on Tuesday, May 9 to get 25 percent off a plant you select. Then on Wednesday, May 10, bring your own plant and get a pot for 25 percent off. The REWILD team will help you repot it in store. Thursday, May 11, pick from Rewild’s gorgeous selection of orchids for 25 percent off. May 12 is “Philodendron Phriday,” when all philodendrons (excluding the pink princess) are discounted 25 percent. Wrap up the week of deals on Saturday, May 13, and Sunday May 14 with the purchase of a floor plant—anything larger than a foot tall—for 25 percent off.

1309 5th St., NE

Jungle and Loom will offer deals on plants and gifts (like its stunning vintage glassware) throughout the week. From Monday, May 8, to Wednesday, May 10, guests will receive 20 percent discounts on all online orders, plus a flat $15 delivery rate throughout DC. On Thursday, May 11, get a 10 percent discount on all plant and planter combos. When you make an in-store purchase on Friday, May 12, you can snag Jungle and Loom gift cards—a $10 gift card when you spend $50, or a $25 card when you spent $100. Take 20 percent off plants taller than a foot on Saturday, May 13. Brighten up your space with the purchase of a 20 percent discounted hanging plant on Sunday, May 14.

Plus, snag these deals every day of the weekend: a free mini plant with the purchase of a Jungle and Loom canvas bag, and a free Mother’s Day gift with the purchase of any other gift item (the shop will wrap it for free, too!).

1825 18th St., NW

The Dupont shop, which opened its doors last year, will offer deals and events throughout DC Plant Week (read on for more) . On Wednesday, May 10, get 10 percent off one of the shop’s modern, minimalist planters. On Thursday, May 11, it will offer free plant cuttings while supplies last. On Saturday, May 13, Plntr will offer a 10 percent discount on potting supplies (moss, fertilizer, soil, and more). The week wraps up with the best deal: 20 percent off all plants on Sunday, May 14.

817 W. Broad St., Falls Church

This adorable, family-owned plant store offers a veritable parade of plant care items, home décor, and accessories. On Wednesday, May 11, visit to receive 20 percent off on cute terracotta planters. Then on Thursday, May 12, get 20 percent off any plant purchase.

4816 Bethesda Ave., Bethesda

Guests can receive a 20 percent in-store discount on any plant and planter combo on Monday, May 8; Wednesday, May 10; Thursday, May 11; and Sunday, May 14.

15710 Layhill Road, Silver Spring

This business specializes in tropical plants for homes and commercial spaces. You’ll get 25 percent off all plants on Saturday, May 13, and Sunday, May 14, .

921 N. Saint Asaph St., Alexandria

PlantHouse is a cool plant shop that regularly hosts terrarium-building workshops and cocktail parties at its Plant Bar. During Plant Week, visit the shop’s propagation station on Monday, May 8, for free help to create new plants from your existing ones as well as $2 plant cuttings.

1026 U St., NW

The historic Washington flower shop will offer 15 percent off all plants in-store from Monday, May 8, to Sunday, May 14.

7000 Carroll Ave., Ste. 200F, Takoma Park

This cozy shop will offer 25 percent off all online orders on Wednesday, May 10. Plus, on Saturday, May 13, guests who spend a minimum of $75 online will receive a $25 gift card. Close out the week when you buy any one plant and get another 50 percent off in-store on Sunday, May 14.

This plant shop will offer free delivery throughout the DMV until Sunday, May 14 for anyone who shops online and uses the code “DCPLNTWK23.” Its website has a quiz feature to determine which plant is best suited for your lifestyle, plus several online resources for how to care for your plant.

Includes Adam’s Morgan, Old Takoma, Old Town, Petworth, Silver Spring, and Tenleytown Ace locations. Also includes Frager’s Hardware, Logan’s Hardware, and Glover Park Hardware.

Visit various A Few Cool Hardware Stores‘ locations around the DMV to receive a 20 percent discount on all houseplants, Monday, May 8, through Sunday, May 14.

Related This DC Business Helps People Figure Out Where to Put Houseplants

Plant Events

This post will be updated as more details about DC Plant Week 2023 are released.