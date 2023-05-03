The second-ever DC Plant Week kicks off on Monday, May 8. The week, organized by the shop Little Leaf, celebrates plants and local small businesses and offers events, plant sales, and specialty cocktails all week long. Here are some of the deals and events:
Deals and Discounts
Little Leaf
1401 S St., NW
From Monday, May 8 to Sunday, May 14, get 15 percent off everything in-store and online. Choose from a variety of plants, planters, and paper goods. Save online with the code DCPW23. On Monday, May 8, Little Leaf will host an in-shop pop up with hand painted pots with artist Adele Vera from 3 to 6 PM. On Saturday, May 13 and Sunday, May 14, the store will hold a Mother’s Day orchid sale full of locally-grown blooms.
Rewild
Multiple locations
Rewild offers a selection of unique, beautiful houseplants to green up your space. The shop cultivates rare plants, trendy plants, and (our favorite) hard-to-kill plants. On Monday, May 8, you can buy one small plant (six inches tall or less) and get another for half off. For a fun and sustainable deal, bring in your own pot on Tuesday, May 9 to get 25 percent off a plant you select. Then on Wednesday, May 10, bring your own plant and get a pot for 25 percent off. The REWILD team will help you repot it in store. Thursday, May 11, pick from Rewild’s gorgeous selection of orchids for 25 percent off. May 12 is “Philodendron Phriday,” when all philodendrons (excluding the pink princess) are discounted 25 percent. Wrap up the week of deals on Saturday, May 13, and Sunday May 14 with the purchase of a floor plant—anything larger than a foot tall—for 25 percent off.
Jungle & Loom
Jungle and Loom will offer deals on plants and gifts (like its stunning vintage glassware) throughout the week. From Monday, May 8, to Wednesday, May 10, guests will receive 20 percent discounts on all online orders, plus a flat $15 delivery rate throughout DC. On Thursday, May 11, get a 10 percent discount on all plant and planter combos. When you make an in-store purchase on Friday, May 12, you can snag Jungle and Loom gift cards—a $10 gift card when you spend $50, or a $25 card when you spent $100. Take 20 percent off plants taller than a foot on Saturday, May 13. Brighten up your space with the purchase of a 20 percent discounted hanging plant on Sunday, May 14.
Plus, snag these deals every day of the weekend: a free mini plant with the purchase of a Jungle and Loom canvas bag, and a free Mother’s Day gift with the purchase of any other gift item (the shop will wrap it for free, too!).
Plntr
1825 18th St., NW
The Dupont shop, which opened its doors last year, will offer deals and events throughout DC Plant Week (read on for more) . On Wednesday, May 10, get 10 percent off one of the shop’s modern, minimalist planters. On Thursday, May 11, it will offer free plant cuttings while supplies last. On Saturday, May 13, Plntr will offer a 10 percent discount on potting supplies (moss, fertilizer, soil, and more). The week wraps up with the best deal: 20 percent off all plants on Sunday, May 14.
Botanologica
817 W. Broad St., Falls Church
This adorable, family-owned plant store offers a veritable parade of plant care items, home décor, and accessories. On Wednesday, May 11, visit to receive 20 percent off on cute terracotta planters. Then on Thursday, May 12, get 20 percent off any plant purchase.
The Sill
4816 Bethesda Ave., Bethesda
Guests can receive a 20 percent in-store discount on any plant and planter combo on Monday, May 8; Wednesday, May 10; Thursday, May 11; and Sunday, May 14.
Plants Alive!
15710 Layhill Road, Silver Spring
This business specializes in tropical plants for homes and commercial spaces. You’ll get 25 percent off all plants on Saturday, May 13, and Sunday, May 14, .
PlantHouse Alexandria
921 N. Saint Asaph St., Alexandria
PlantHouse is a cool plant shop that regularly hosts terrarium-building workshops and cocktail parties at its Plant Bar. During Plant Week, visit the shop’s propagation station on Monday, May 8, for free help to create new plants from your existing ones as well as $2 plant cuttings.
Lee’s Flower and Card Shop
1026 U St., NW
The historic Washington flower shop will offer 15 percent off all plants in-store from Monday, May 8, to Sunday, May 14.
Indigro Plant Design
7000 Carroll Ave., Ste. 200F, Takoma Park
This cozy shop will offer 25 percent off all online orders on Wednesday, May 10. Plus, on Saturday, May 13, guests who spend a minimum of $75 online will receive a $25 gift card. Close out the week when you buy any one plant and get another 50 percent off in-store on Sunday, May 14.
Grounded
This plant shop will offer free delivery throughout the DMV until Sunday, May 14 for anyone who shops online and uses the code “DCPLNTWK23.” Its website has a quiz feature to determine which plant is best suited for your lifestyle, plus several online resources for how to care for your plant.
Ace Hardware and affiliates
Includes Adam’s Morgan, Old Takoma, Old Town, Petworth, Silver Spring, and Tenleytown Ace locations. Also includes Frager’s Hardware, Logan’s Hardware, and Glover Park Hardware.
Visit various A Few Cool Hardware Stores‘ locations around the DMV to receive a 20 percent discount on all houseplants, Monday, May 8, through Sunday, May 14.
Plant Events
Saturday, May 6
Rewild West Party
Visit Rewild’s warehouse between 11 AM and 4 PM on Saturday, May 6, and Sunday, May 7, for a Western-themed plant party. A huge variety of cacti and desert plants will be on sale, and local vendors from across the DMV will offer refreshments and gift items. Think hand-painted planters, thrifted and up-cycled home goods, as well as lots of handmade jewelry. Plus, enjoy treats from Little Miner Tacos and Capitol Jill Baking. Finish out the afternoon on Sunday with a performance by local band Heaven Forbid. Details: Free to attend; RSVP here.
Tuesday, May 9
Kickoff Day and Terrarium Tuesday
1825 18th St., NW
Plntr will welcome guests to the launch of its weekly DIY terrarium bar. Guests can create their own terraria using containers, soil, and plants from Plntr. With each purchase of a terrarium, guests will receive a free coffee from Cafe Cino from 11 AM to 2 PM. Details: Free to attend, coffee deal applies only to in-store purchases.
Beneficial Bug Class with DMV Beneficials
1825 18th St., NW
DMV Beneficials, a local non-profit, will partner with Plntr to teach a class on how to manage pests naturally at 5:30 PM 0n Tuesday, May 9. Participants will learn how to introduce beneficial insects to their plants to reduce pests, rather than using chemical pesticides. Each guest will get to take home a four-inch plant from Plntr, as well as a package of beneficial insects. Details: Tickets start at $25; purchase yours here.
Plants 101 Workshop
4816 Bethesda Ave., Bethesda
At 5:30 PM, the Sill will host a Plants 101 workshop at its Bethesda location. Students will learn the basics of plant care and which plants are right for them. Attendees will mingle and earn a discount on plant care essentials afterward. Details: Free, RSVP here.
Mother’s Day Wreath Building Workshop
1309 5th St., NE
Participate in Jungle and Loom’s wreath workshop at 6:30 PM to design a gift for Mother’s Day. Tickets include the florals you’ll use to make the wreath—including fresh and dried flowers—plus one Pimms cocktail from Above Ground. Details: Tickets are $75; purchase yours here.
House Plants 101 Workshop
921 N. Saint Asaph St., Alexandria
The team at Plant House Alexandria will walk guests through all the basics of house plant ownership during this 6:30 PM workshop. Topics include plant selection, potting, watering, propagating, pest control, and fertilizing. Attendees will receive a 15 percent off a pot with the purchase of a plant. Plus, you can sip on wine and mimosas for only $2. Details: Free; register here.
Wednesday, May 10
DC Plant Week Kickoff Party
327 S St., NE
Little Leaf’s warehouse, the Sun Room, will open to the public for the first time for this event. Shop director Mollie Lee says to expect activities like pot painting and repotting stations where you can build your own terrarium or upgrade your planters. Of course, you can peruse plants and pots for sale, along with gift items from Salt and Sundry. Guests can try beer from Lost Generation Brewery, as well as some food items. Details: Free to attend; stay tuned for more information here.
Wine Wednesday Workshop
921 N. Saint Asaph St., Alexandria
Visit Plant House Alexandria for this upcycling event at 6:30 PM. Attendees will make their own terraria from recycled wine bottles. Tickets include your choice of three succulents and all materials needed to create your terrarium. Refreshments and alcohol are not included in ticket price. Details: Tickets are $35; purchase yours here.
Thursday, May 11
Plant Swap and Happy Hour
817 West Broad St., Falls Church
Botanologica will host a plant swap at 6 PM on Thursday. Guests are invited to bring a plant they’d like to swap—healthy plants only please! Be ready to mingle and meet new plant lovers. Details: Free; register here.
Sips and Stems Orchid Care and Mounting Class
1825 18th St., NW
A representative from the National Capital Orchid Society will teach guests how to care for and mount orchids at 5:30 PM at Plntr. Have a mimosa while you learn how to mount your orchid to cork board to create living, floral artwork. Details: Tickets start at $69; purchase yours here.
Kokedama Workshop
921 N. Saint Asaph St., Alexandria
Visit PlantHouse Alexandria to learn how to make your own Japanese kokedama—natural planters made of soil and moss. Kicking off at 6:30 PM, guests will learn the history of kokedama and how to create their own. Then, instructors will festoon your kokedama with twine so you can hang it at home. Details: Tickets are $25, purchase yours here.
Friday, May 12
Mother’s Day DIY Terrarium Building
921 N. Saint Asaph St., Alexandria
Friday, May 12 until Wednesday, May 24, you can build your own terrarium at PlantHouse Alexandria. Your ticket entitles you to an hour of terrarium creation using the shop’s. Details: Tickets start at $25.50; purchase yours here.
Happy Hour Sip n’ Shop
4816 Bethesda Ave., Bethesda
Hang out with fellow plant lovers at this laid-back happy hour event at 4 PM at the Sill. Guests will receive a 10 percent discount on in-store purchases, free plant potting services, and complimentary drinks from Naked Wines. Details: Free; RSVP here.
Parlor Party
1825 18th St., NW
Check out Plntr for a coffee happy hour at 5 PM on Friday. There will be exclusive tastings of gourmet coffee, hors d’oeuvres, and live music. Plus, grab a free DC Plant Week koozie with any purchase. Details: Free.
Saturday, May 13
Plant Parenthood Workshop
15710 Layhill Road, Silver Spring
This workshop with Plants Alive! aims to teach, ahem, budding houseplant owners about the essentials of caring for plants, especially when the weather is cold and cloudy. Feel free to bring any plants to the instructor for advice during this interactive class. The event kicks off at 10:30 AM. Details: Tickets start at $40; reserve yours here.
Sips and Stems Orchid Care and Mounting Class
1825 18th St., NW
A representative from the National Capital Orchid Society will teach guests how to care for and mount orchids at 12 PM at Plntr. Have a mimosa while you learn how to mount your orchid to cork board to create living, floral artwork. Details: Tickets start at $69; purchase yours here.
Grounded Day Party and Pop Up
411 New York Ave., NE
Grounded will host a pop-up day party at 2 PM on Saturday at the Selina Hotel, featuring a bar, a DJ set by TyraTheZombie, and lots and lots of plants. Come if you have questions about plant care or are looking to green up your space. Details: Free; reserve a spot here.
Kokedama Workshop
15710 Layhill Road, Silver Spring
Learn about the history of Japanese kokedama and make your own kokedama balls during this lesson at 1 PM at Plants Alive! Details: Tickets start at $55, register here.
Outdoor Mother’s Day Pop Up Workshop
1825 18th St., NW
Plntr will host a Mother’s Day pop-up with items from local vendors starting at 11 AM at its Adams Morgan location. Visit to find original artworks, candles, jewelry, and plant-based ice cream. Details: Free to attend.
Happy Hour Sip n’ Shop
4816 Bethesda Ave., Bethesda
Hang out with fellow plant lovers at this laid-back happy hour at 5 PM at the Sill. Guests will receive a 10 percent discount on their in-store purchases, free plant-potting services, and complimentary drinks from Naked Wines. Details: Free, RSVP here.
Sunday, May 14
Greenhouse Tour
15710 Layhill Road, Silver Spring
Plants Alive! will offer a greenhouse tour at 10 AM on Sunday. Take a peek into where the shop grows all of its plants and learn the tools of the urban agricultural trade. Details: Tickets are $5; get yours here.
DC Plant Week Finale and Plant Swap
1740 14 St., NW
Close out Plant Week at this plant swap at Aslin Beer Company’s District location. For $5, guests can grab a beer and swap plants with other green-thumbed Washingtonians. Little Leaf’s Mollie Lee says it’s a great way to meet people and make new local friends. The event kicks off at 3 PM. Details: Tickets are $5; purchase tickets here.
This post will be updated as more details about DC Plant Week 2023 are released.