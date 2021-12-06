Ask an Expert: How to Care for the Most Popular Houseplants

Plant Shopping With a Pro

The basics of some of the most popular houseplants, as explained by Emily O’Gwin, greenhouse manager at Bethesda’s American Plant:

1. Fiddle-Leaf Fig

Difficulty: Challenging.

Soil: 50 percent cactus mix, 50 percent regular potting mix.

Light: Very bright indirect to direct sun.

Water: Allow to dry slightly between waterings in spring and summer. In fall and winter, reduce watering and allow to become about 40 percent dry.

Know: Given their finicky nature, O’Gwin suggests trying a small one before blowing the budget on a large tree.

2. Snake Plant

Difficulty: Easy.

Soil: Cactus mix.

Light: Low to half a day of direct sun.

Water: Allow to become about 80 percent dry between waterings.

Know: Though not edible, it’s in the same family as asparagus.

3. Spider Plant

Difficulty: Easy.

Soil: Regular potting mix.

Light: Low to half a day of direct sun.

Water: Allow to dry about 50 percent between waterings.

Know: O’Gwin’s favorite for beginners, it’s easy to propagate and nontoxic to pets.

4. Monstera

Difficulty: Easy.

Soil: 50 percent cactus mix, 50 percent regular potting mix.

Light: Medium to half a day of direct sun.

Water: Allow to become almost completely dry between waterings, then water thoroughly.

Know: It’s a vine, so eventually you’ll want some sort of structure, such as a moss pole, in its pot for it to climb.

5. Pothos

Difficulty: Easy.

Soil: 50 percent cactus mix, 50 percent regular potting mix.

Light: Low to half a day of direct sun.

Water: Allow to become nearly dry between waterings, then water thoroughly.

Know: Dangly growth makes it great for a shelf or hanging basket.

6. Cat Palm

Difficulty: Medium.

Soil: Cactus mix.

Light: Low to direct morning sun.

Water: Allow the first couple inches of soil to dry between waterings.

Know: Its fronds can burn in strong afternoon sun.

7. ZZ Plant

Difficulty: Easy.

Soil: Cactus mix.

Light: Low to direct morning sun.

Water: Allow to become fully dry between waterings.

Know: Tough to kill unless overwatered. Its root system is built to withstand drought.

8. Dracaena

Difficulty: Easy.

Soil: Cactus mix.

Light: Low to direct morning sun.

Water: Allow to dry thoroughly between waterings.

Know: It comes in many colors and styles and is one of the only low-light-tolerant plants that can still get tall.

9. Bromeliad

Difficulty: Easy.

Soil: 50 percent orchid mix, 50 percent sphagnum moss.

Light: Low to direct morning sun.

Water: Allow soil to become nearly dry, then water thoroughly. Mist a couple times a week to keep leaves hydrated.

Know: In its natural environment, it grows on treetops and other high-up spots.

This article appears in the December 2021 issue of Washingtonian.

