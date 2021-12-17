News & Politics

DC Reported 844 New Covid Cases on Friday

The number shatters the record of 508 cases set only yesterday.

With the holiday season in full swing, DC’s count of positive Covid cases appears to be skyrocketing. On Friday, the city reported 844 new cases — the highest number of new cases in a single day since the start of the pandemic. The previous record of 508 cases was set only yesterday.

At a press conference earlier Friday, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser urged people to get vaccinated and boosted, wear masks indoors, think twice about attending social gatherings, and get tested for Covid before getting together with family and friends. She did not, however, reinstate the city’s mask mandate, which she lifted in November.

