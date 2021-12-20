Waterskiing Santa, Meditation, and the Last Holiday Performances: the Best Things to Do in the DC Area, 12/20-12/26

A New Event Emoji: 💉

​​Hello Neighbor,

I tested positive for Covid last Thursday, and am under quarantine until the 23rd. I am feeling much better today, as the first few days I had a terrible fever, sore throat, chills, headache, and congestion. For those interested, I documented my experience on my instagram here and here, as well as my symptoms here.

I won’t be able to attend events for a while, but moving forward I included a new emoji– 💉 which indicates an event requires proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test.

Please be safe, and well during these unprecedented times!

So, What Should You Do Dec. 20-26?

For your convenience, this newsletter includes emojis to help you during these unprecedented times:

The 🛋 indicates an event is happening in-person inside .

The 🌲 indicates an event is happening in-person outside .

The 💻 indicates an event is happening virtually.

The 💉 indicates an event requires proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test .

And lastly, the 🆓 indicates an event is free.

Top Picks of the Week

1. Get Your Last Holiday Performances In. 🎄 Catch the last performances of A Christmas Carol at Ford’s Theatre (until the 27th, $36+, 🛋 💉, Penn Quarter) or The Nutcracker with the Washington Ballet at The Warner Theatre (until the 26th, $65+, 🛋 💉, Downtown). There’s also some comedic holiday performances of Under The Tree with Jackie Beat (Tues, $25, 🛋, Capitol Hill) and The Constituents: A Happy Holiday Hangover (Sun, $30, 🛋 💉, The Wharf). Or join the Choral Arts Chorus for A Family Christmas (Fri, $20, 🛋 💉, Kennedy Center).

2. Finish Up Your Holiday Shopping. 🛒 There’s a Queen’s English Holiday Market (Tues, 🆓, 🌲, Park View). Stop by the Baltimore Christmas Village (until 24th, 🆓 weekdays or $5 weekends, 🌲, Baltimore) or the Downtown Holiday (until 23rd, 🆓, 🌲, Penn Quarter) before it closes.

3. For those missing Zoolights. 🐼 Go to a holiday light zoofari at Roer’s Zoofari which will be open Christmas Day (until Jan 2, $32 adults, 🌲, Vienna).

4. Pay Your Respects on Christmas Day. ❤️ The Doughboy Foundation and Taps For Veterans will be having a Taps and Wreath-Laying Ceremony at 4:50 p.m. at the National World War I Memorial (Sat, 🆓, 🌲, Downtown).

5. Waterskiing Santa. 🎅 In its 36th year, watch a spectacular show involving waterskiing Santa and his merry crew (Fri, 🆓, 🌲, Alexandria).

6. Find Some Peace before the New Year. 🔮 Attend a Happy Hour Yoga (Wed, $25, 🛋 💉, Downtown) or attend a Meditation & Music Medicine Soundbath (Thurs, $25, 🛋 💉, Downtown).

Everything Else This Week

Thanks for reading and let me know what you think of this newsletter,

Jade Womack (@clockoutdc)

Join the conversation!