Waterskiing Santa, Meditation, and the Last Holiday Performances: the Best Things to Do in the DC Area, 12/20-12/26

I tested positive for Covid last Thursday, and am under quarantine until the 23rd. I am feeling much better today, as the first few days I had a terrible fever, sore throat, chills, headache, and congestion. For those interested, I documented my experience on my instagram here and here, as well as my symptoms here.
I won’t be able to attend events for a while, but moving forward I included a new emoji– 💉 which indicates an event requires proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test.
Please be safe, and well during these unprecedented times!
So, What Should You Do Dec. 20-26?
- The 🛋 indicates an event is happening in-person inside.
- The 🌲 indicates an event is happening in-person outside.
- The 💻 indicates an event is happening virtually.
- The 💉 indicates an event requires proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test.
- And lastly, the 🆓 indicates an event is free.
Top Picks of the Week
1. Get Your Last Holiday Performances In. 🎄 Catch the last performances of A Christmas Carol at Ford’s Theatre (until the 27th, $36+, 🛋 💉, Penn Quarter) or The Nutcracker with the Washington Ballet at The Warner Theatre (until the 26th, $65+, 🛋 💉, Downtown). There’s also some comedic holiday performances of Under The Tree with Jackie Beat (Tues, $25, 🛋, Capitol Hill) and The Constituents: A Happy Holiday Hangover (Sun, $30, 🛋 💉, The Wharf). Or join the Choral Arts Chorus for A Family Christmas (Fri, $20, 🛋 💉, Kennedy Center).
2. Finish Up Your Holiday Shopping. 🛒 There’s a Queen’s English Holiday Market (Tues, 🆓, 🌲, Park View). Stop by the Baltimore Christmas Village (until 24th, 🆓 weekdays or $5 weekends, 🌲, Baltimore) or the Downtown Holiday (until 23rd, 🆓, 🌲, Penn Quarter) before it closes.
3. For those missing Zoolights. 🐼 Go to a holiday light zoofari at Roer’s Zoofari which will be open Christmas Day (until Jan 2, $32 adults, 🌲, Vienna).
4. Pay Your Respects on Christmas Day. ❤️ The Doughboy Foundation and Taps For Veterans will be having a Taps and Wreath-Laying Ceremony at 4:50 p.m. at the National World War I Memorial (Sat, 🆓, 🌲, Downtown).
5. Waterskiing Santa. 🎅 In its 36th year, watch a spectacular show involving waterskiing Santa and his merry crew (Fri, 🆓, 🌲, Alexandria).
6. Find Some Peace before the New Year. 🔮 Attend a Happy Hour Yoga (Wed, $25, 🛋 💉, Downtown) or attend a Meditation & Music Medicine Soundbath (Thurs, $25, 🛋 💉, Downtown).
Everything Else This Week
- Ghosts + Angels. 👻👼 Learn about The Gothic Ghosts of Christmas (Tues, $13, 🛋 💉, Georgetown) or watch It’s A Wonderful Life at Miracle Theatre (Thurs, $8 for adults, 🛋, Capitol Hill).
- Trivia + Holiday. 🧩 Outdoor beer garden Metrobar is hosting a Holiday Under-the-Tent Trivia (Thurs, 🆓, 🌲, Edgewood). There’s also Elemental Trivia with Silver Branch Brewing Co. (Wed, 🆓, 🌲, Silver Spring) and Pub Trivia at Capitol Cider House (Thurs, 🆓, 🛋, Petworth).
- For Your Pandemic Plants. 🌱 Learn about indoor and container gardening (Sun, $10-20, 🛋, Edgewood).
- Black Comics. 🎭 Enjoy Seven Black Minutes: DC (Sun, 🆓, 🛋, 14th St.).
- For Those With Little Ones. 🧸 Attend a live reading of ‘Carla and the Christmas Cornbread’ (Tues, 🆓, 🛋/💻, Columbia). Join the Parklands-Turner Library for an all-day long Holiday Movie Marathon (Thurs, 🆓, 🛋, Douglass) and watch seven holiday movies. Or, head to National Harbor and watch Polar Express (Sun, 🆓, 🌲, National Harbor).
