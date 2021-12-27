Best CBD Gummies for Sleep: 2022’s Top 5 CBD Gummy Brands

The very thought of another night of restlessness and insomnia is enough to stress one out. You find yourself in darkness, filling in the minutes with uninteresting things, biding your time until day breaks and another energetic day starts. It is draining, especially for those that have insomnia. But, you may benefit from taking CBD gummies for sleep.

As you know, stress and anxiety contribute to insomnia, and if you have tried to tackle it by visiting your doctor for prescriptions or having a session with your therapist, you might as well try CBD gummies. These gummies have a potent dose of CBD that may relax the user and relieve their stress.

CBD gummies are known for their health benefits of relieving pain, controlling anxiety, and inducing and improving the user’s sleep quality. CBD gummies are a discreet way of ingesting cannabinoids without smoking marijuana. They are tasty and come in many shapes, colors, sizes, and flavors.

However, you should note that some manufacturers of CBD products are not reputable, and as such, their quality and potency vary. If you are buying a jar of CBD gummies, endeavor to check for its potency level and ingredients because these determine the level of relief it guarantees you.

Ensure you purchase your CBD products from stores and legitimate businesses for safety purposes. There is no evidence suggesting CBD is harmful, but it is better to consume things from reputable origins. That is what shady manufacturers will not afford you.

Furthermore, CBD gummies produce different reactions in different people. Some can get the relief they need fast, but others will need to consume more gummies to get the effect they want.

Now that you know a little about CBD gummies and the benefits they can provide in terms of sleep, let us take a look at our top five picks.

Top 5 Brands of CBD Gummies for Sleep

These are our top five brands of CBD gummies to help you relax and sleep.

Exhale Wellness: Overall Best-Quality CBD Gummy

BudPop: Most Potent CBD Gummy for Inducing Sleep

Hollyweed CBD: Best Cannabinoid Brand for Gummies to Aid Sleep

Cheef Botanicals: Highly Rated Brand for Hemp Edibles

Fab CBD: Good-Quality CBD with Varieties of Flavors

#1. Exhale Wellness: Overall Best-Quality CBD Gummy





Exhale Wellness has left a mark on users due to the legitimacy of its products. They have tons of return customers who vouch for their products and recommend them to other users.

To maintain its spot as a credible company for CBD gummies, its research team conducts well-documented research on organic cannabinoids, gauging their potency in third-party labs. As a result, the company maintains quality and effect.

In addition, Exhale Wellness offers more than CBD gummies, as they have other products like vapes, cartridges, soft gels, and tinctures. Furthermore, they have cannabis cultivators that grow hemp and extract the cannabinoids they need for the gummies.

Their CBD gummies are vegan-friendly and come in different shapes and flavors. Unlike the strong taste of the organic herb, the gummies have a sweet taste that users prefer instead. Its flavors include apple, strawberry, pineapple, orange, and grape.

Be advised, though. As much as the taste is fruity and sweet, these are still cannabinoid gummies, and taking too many at the same time might give you unwanted results. Therefore, use the product sparingly and find the dosage that is best suited to you.

Highlights

Potential Health Benefits: Many people are restless and cannot sleep due to several factors. As you know, sleep deprivation can result in health deficiencies that cause irritations and increased anxiety. Exhale Wellness’ CBD gummies produce a calming effect on the user that mellows them down enough to relax into sleep. Also, it may help relieve stress, body pains, discomfort, and other ailments.

High Potency: Due to the company’s policy to issue quality products to tackle the many harmful CBD gummies in the market, their CBD gummies are potent with good-quality cannabinoids. In addition, they have low potency options for users that are new to cannabis. As a precaution, you should take Exhale Wellness’ CBD gummies sparingly until you arrive at a dosage that works for you.

Safety: The company uses organic hemp to produce its CBD gummies. They conduct research and test it on third-party labs to account for its abilities. As such, the ingredients are safe and well-known. These will not harm your body with frequent intake, unlike some other CBD products on the market.

Pros

Third-party lab tested

Safe to use

Organic, U.S.-grown, full-spectrum hemp

Comes in different flavors

High potency

30-day money-back guarantee

Free shipping

Cons

Only available online

#2. BudPop: Most Potent CBD Gummy for Inducing Sleep





BudPop is a brand known for their exceptional products. Recently, they launched their varieties of CBD gummies that have aided their users in many ways.

The brand stands out for the quality of its products, which makes them a favorite for many cannabis enthusiasts. BudPop’s CBD gummies have a relaxing, sedating effect because the company infuses their gummies with a mix of CBD and CBN, which have soothing properties. They interact with your brain and restart your circadian rhythm, putting you to sleep in the process.

To achieve this, the company kept a close eye on the growth process of the hemp, from seed germination to cultivation and processing. Then, they conducted lab tests to grade its potency level. For transparency purposes, the company has made the results of the lab tests public, and customers can check their websites to view them.

While using BudPop CBD gummies, you have to know the effect you seek before purchasing for maximum satisfaction. You need to determine if you want mild interaction or a highly potent dosage of CBD gummies. This way, you will buy the CBD gummy range you want. Ensure you read the product description and the reviews to ensure its effect is the one you need.

With that said, the brand does have a 30-day money-back guarantee in place, and you can also get 20% off of your first order.

Highlights

Transparency: BudPop, to build credibility and trust, has ensured the lab testing process of their products is on their website for any interested person to view. The company adheres to the general rule of CBD gummy production, as they contain less than 0.3% delta-9 THC.

Professional Team: Their team works diligently to help achieve the proficiency the company seeks. They range from researchers and cultivators to cannabis experts identifying strains and ensuring the gummies have the required CBD before packaging. Together, their output results in quality CBD gummies that help the users relax and sleep soundly.

Pros

30-day money-back guarantee

Quality product to aid relaxation and sleeping

Solid professional team

Conducts research and tests their products via third-party labs

Transparent and credible company

Free shipping on all orders

Cons

Only available online

#3. Hollyweed CBD: Best Cannabinoid Brand for Gummies to Aid Sleep





Another CBD gummy that will help you sleep is Hollyweed’s products. Its CBD gummies have gained popularity due to its unique formula mix of quality cannabinoids. The company is located in Los Angeles, California, and acquires its hemp from Colorado farmers.

The company believes in hemp’s positive effects, and because of this, they grow their hemp without inorganic fertilizers or chemicals.

Due to the inconsistency in the CBD market, they made it their mission to put out quality products that people can trust. They believe in the six pillars of wellness — physical, spiritual, emotional, intellectual, environmental, and social — to create products that meet individual needs. You may benefit from these CBD gummies if you are sleep-deprived.

Furthermore, CBD products are dependent on hemp extracts for their purity and quality. Therefore, Hollyweed pulls its hemp extracts from the best hemp plants and subjects the products to third-party tests and quality checks to verify their potency.

Additionally, they labeled the products accordingly to facilitate consumption, with the 750mg jar containing 25mg of CBD per gummy. For a jar of 1,500mg, there is 50mg of CBD per gummy.

Also, they offer free shipping and a 30-day money-back guarantee on all orders.

Highlights

Organic Hemp Growth: For an undeniably high-quality product, the company grows its product with farmers in Colorado. Hollyweed’s hemp is grown without chemicals or pesticides, which makes it pure. The quality of the cannabinoids extracted from such hemp is more concentrated than a chemically modified hemp.

Soothing Effects: The company believes hemp has a positive impact on the lifestyle of users, and they further encourage its usage for benefits like quality sleep, decreased body aches, and relaxation. In addition, with the six pillars of wellness in mind, the company constantly evolves and produces unique CBD products for the users’ benefit.

Comprehensive FAQs: The FAQs section covers a variety of questions the users may have regarding CBD gummies, and the answers are easy to comprehend. In that regard, users can ingest CBD gummies at ease because of these guides on their website.

Pros

Soothing effects

Broad-spectrum CBD gummies

Organically-grown hemp

Third-party lab tested

100% natural ingredients

Free shipping

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

No CBD isolate gummies

#4. Cheef Botanicals: Highly Rated Brand for Hemp Edibles





This company was established to provide users with high-quality CBD products. Their team has 25 years of combined experience in the organic food market, which they apply judiciously to the crisis of harmful CBD gummy products.

As health-conscious cannabis specialists, the company partnered with hemp farms in Colorado to manufacture high-grade CBD gummies and other CBD products. So far, they have filled the void of health-conscious cannabis plants in the market with this method.

In addition, the company’s base is in California, and its mission is to spread the word on the healing properties of cannabinoids in hemp plants. Their CBD gummies’ quality is rich in organic hemp and helps alleviate several health issues like sleep fluctuation.

With this verifiable data, they educate users on useful information concerning hemp usage, dosage, and updates on new products through their forums. They believe people can live a healthy lifestyle with the intake of cannabis-based plants.

To foster transparency and credibility, the company conducts third-party lab testing and makes it public for viewing. Furthermore, their products contain organic, vegan ingredients and are gluten-free and dairy-free with no artificial colors or flavors.

You can purchase the item on the website and return it within 30 days if there is an issue, and shipping is free for residents of the United States.

Highlights

Well-Researched Formula: Due to their beliefs that a healthy lifestyle can emanate from the use of cannabis-based plants, the company ensures the safety of its users by researching the formula and putting out a 100% organic CBD product.

Free Shipment: If you are in America, you are eligible for free shipment of the product. The company will pay for the shipping, which helps further cut costs. Also, free freight applies to the return of the products. However, the goods must be in good condition with their tags intact. Ensure to fill the request refund form along with the order number before shipping the goods back.

Fruity Flavors: Cheef Botanicals does not use artificial colors in its gummies. They make use of flavors from fruits and vegetables to give their CBD gummies a sweet taste. It makes for a delightful consumption, but be slow with your intake if you are a beginner.

Pros

Well-researched formula

Flavors from fruits and vegetables

Free shipping

Quality, gluten-free CBD product

Highly potent

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

International shipping not available

#5. Fab CBD: Good-Quality CBD with Varieties of Flavors





Most people are not comfortable smoking marijuana and may prefer to have a supplement like CBD gummies. This way, people can get all of the benefits without the psychoactive effects of THC. To that effect, Fab CBD built a product line for the comfort of everyday users. The company manufactures products with a specific intent in mind, and their results are driven by science and experimentation, ensuring the best outcome for users.

Furthermore, they make their products under the supervision of experienced professionals. The company believes science and experiments are a yardstick to providing better outcomes to users, and as such, they conduct experiments on their products to verify their potency and effect.

In addition, for quality and pure products, they get their hemp from Colorado and extract cannabinoids using the CO2 method. They then manufacture gummies and other tasty and potent edible candies from the cannabinoids.

Fab CBD products have melatonin in them, which combats sleep deprivation. As such, the gummies will rightly relax you and put you in the mood for sleep.

If you have not ingested CBD products before, we suggest you go for low dosage ones with 25mg per gummy and 30 gummies in a jar. It would give you the benefits you still seek while gently introducing CBD to your system.

Furthermore, Fab CBD’s gummies are gluten-free and have zero artificial flavors or colors. The flavors are extracted from fruits, which explains their yummy taste.

Be aware, most unverified products use harmful ingredients to manufacture their gummies. Therefore, you should stick to verified companies that use natural ingredients to manufacture CBD gummies.

Fab CBD gummies can last for a year or two. Since they are made with natural ingredients, you do not have to worry about significant side effects if you do consume them after expiration. However, the gummy will lose its potency and may not taste good anymore. Therefore, if they expire, you are better off not eating them.

Highlights

Discretion: CBD gummies are a discreet alternative to smoking marijuana. Although CBD differs in potency, it still offers a needed buzz for some users. It is an excellent choice for users who do not want to draw attention their way. Also, reviews suggest CBD gummies might boost energy levels, which is an added benefit if you often find yourself drained at work.

Shelf-Life: You can have CBD gummies on your shelf for up to a year or two. However, it is advised you do not consume past expiration, as they lose potency.

Handy: These gummies are practically weightless and can fit in your purse or pocket while you are traveling. This way, you can chew the gummy early enough to take effect before you get home and prepare for bed.

Pros

Makes use of fruity flavors and natural colorings

Innovative and unique line of products

Informative website

Third-party lab tested

Natural and safe ingredients used

Free shipping on orders of $99 or more

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Easily sold out

How We Made Our CBD Gummies List

We researched companies that manufacture CBD gummies and compiled them. We measured their data with potency level, quality, and ingredients, among other factors. Furthermore, we laid out strict specifications we held the brands against, and then we removed the companies that did not meet our expectations.

What We Looked For

To curb the misinformation on CBD gummies in the market, we narrowed our list down by searching critical areas like:

Quality: We measured the quality of the product each brand produced, checking for the presence of the advertised cannabinoids. We also measured the milligram potency of each CBD gummy. We had to be sure the labels were not selling low milligram CBD gummies as high-level ones.

Safety: It is safe to use CBD gummies because they do not have a very high THC dosage, unlike typical marijuana smoke. While creating this list, we had first-timers eager for experimentation in mind and ensured these products were safe for them.

Melatonin: Melatonin is confirmed to be a sedative found in cannabinoids that are used to make gummies. As such, these edibles are potent and will make the user relax and fall asleep. Looking for this ingredient further helped us sieve out products that did not fit the criteria until we arrived at the best.

Ingredients: We checked the ingredients of each gummy to ensure they are all-natural and safe to consume. We also checked to be sure it contains organic and natural herbs to aid in making one relax enough to sleep.

Lab Testing: It is required that companies test their products via third-party labs for accountability purposes. Therefore, we checked to ensure these companies took this requirement seriously and examined their CBD gummies before putting them on the market.

Brand History: We wanted credible brands since these gummies contain ingredients with the potential of causing changes in the endocannabinoid system. So, we checked their reviews on their websites, the ratings, and the customer experience. We disregarded bot reviews and compiled the best companies with positive feedback and good reputations.

Factors to Consider When Choosing CBD Gummies for Sleep

To get the best results from your CBD gummies, these are factors you should consider before purchasing.

Brand Credibility

Before you purchase any CBD gummies, check for the credibility of the company, as several products in the market are unsafe. Consuming such products is not advised because you do not know the origin of the hemp and their processes.

Therefore, make your purchase directly from the company site and not third-party members to avoid buying the wrong merchandise.

Variety of Flavors

CBD gummies are available in various flavors, which add to the overall experience. With the exact milligram of CBD concentration, you get interesting fruity flavors.

Ingredients

Consider the ingredients used in the making of the product, as they suggest the sort of impact it would have on you. For good quality, the product needs to be 100% organic and not chemically flavored. Also, it might interact with some prescriptions; therefore, consult with your doctor if you are on any medication and want to start consuming CBD gummies.

Potency

The potency level is another significant criteria to check before making a purchase. If you seek a low-level dosage, go for the 750mg jar, as it will give you the effect you desire and help you sleep. To get the correct dosage for you, start with one or even one half of a gummy, then you can increase the dose when you are comfortable with the outcome.

Price

Although CBD gummies are not cheap, some companies’ products are more expensive than others. So, compare prices and stick to a credible company where products are affordable and of good quality. Also, CBD gummies’ cost vary by potency, so let the effect you seek guide you to the CBD gummy you need.

FAQs: CBD-Infused Gummies

Q1. How many CBD gummies can I consume to help me sleep?

There is no yardstick to measure the intake of CBD gummies you can take at a given time. However, if your goal is to fall asleep, you should take the product sparingly to test its potency. Only consume more than one if you already have a tolerance for cannabis. Otherwise, you should take your time to gauge the reaction of the gummies and start with 25mg ones. It will still provide relaxation and put you in the mood for sleep.

Ensure to keep the CBD gummies out of reach of kids before sleep. You might fall asleep from its effects without knowing when. So, put away the bottle after consumption before getting in a position to sleep.

Q2. What are the health benefits of CBD gummies?

CBD is known for its potential to relieve pain, inflammation, anxiety and assist one in sleep. Some CBD gummies contain melatonin, a sedative that helps people sleep, which is one of the reasons users flock to it.

Stress is one factor that contributes to sleep deprivation. By calming the user and putting them to sleep, the gummies also tackle stress.

Q3. Do CBD gummies have any side effects?

CBD gummies may have side effects like dry mouth, increased appetite, drowsiness, and fatigue, and you may experience one or all of them at a time. However, you can easily combat them by having its remedy handy like water and food.

On the other hand, drowsiness and fatigue as a side effect are not as serious as they sound. Some users take it as a sign to sleep tight and a welcome change. Note, most of the side effects are triggered by the potency level of the gummy.

You can ingest a low-potency CBD gummy of 25mg and not be troubled by any side effects. Note, however, that you may have side effects if you take more than one 25mg CBD gummy at a time.

Q4. Does CBD get one high?

CBD does not contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the compound found in marijuana that causes highness. However, it gives one the right amount of buzz that relaxes them and induces sleep.

Also, there is a likelihood of getting knocked out from the potency of the gummy. CBD gummies aid in sound sleeping, but you should take them sparingly if you are not used to them.

Furthermore, there are CBD products in the market that are unsafe. To avoid these, make sure to purchase your CBD gummies from credible companies.

Q5. How do you know good CBD products?

To know a good CBD product, you have to identify the company that produced it, which is one of the major factors of identifying CBD gummies.

Also, look out for aspects like lab testing and ingredients. CBD gummies must go through testing in third-party labs to ensure the quality of the gummy. Transparent companies put the lab results up on their website so users can view them as they want.

Furthermore, check the origin of the hemp, as quality products come from hemp plants that are grown organically with no chemicals.

Q6. What happens if you eat expired CBD gummies?

Check the expiration date of the CBD gummies before purchase. The product will not be as potent and tasty as newly manufactured CBD gummies if the expiration date is close.

CBD gummies typically last between one and two years, but storing them properly can help extend the shelf-life. The best way to achieve this goal is to store products in dark, cool, and safe environments indoors. For fridge storage, ensure the lid is secured and avoid contact with water.

Note, due to the many inferior products in the market, you will most likely have a different experience if you consume an expired gummy. Consult your doctor if you notice unusual changes in your body after taking an expired CBD gummy.

Conclusion

Insomnia can be troubling and adds more to your stress level. But, having CBD gummies handy is an efficient way of tackling the problem. Overall, we recommend going for Exhale Wellness or BudPop, as they offer the best products to aid in sleeping.

Consume the gummies before bedtime and wait for their effect. They may relax and relieve you of your stress and then put you in a mood for sleep. Do not forget to gauge your reaction to the gummies to know the correct dosage for you.

Furthermore, do not consume CBD gummies in large quantities if you are not aware of their potency level and your level of tolerance to it. You might fall asleep faster than you thought you would.