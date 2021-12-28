Covid Cases in the DC Area Skyrocketed Over Christmas

The DC area emerged from the long Christmas weekend with a record-high number of Covid-19 cases. DC, Maryland, and Virginia all reported the highest seven-day, new case averages since the pandemic started.

DC Health reported that 9,200 people tested positive for the virus between December 23 and 26, which amounts to a daily average of 2,300 cases. This number breaks the previous record of 1,904 cases that was set on December 22. Meanwhile, more than 18,500 people in Virginia tested positive between Dec 24 and 26, and Maryland reported over 25,000 cases over the three-day holiday weekend.

Correction: This article has been updated to specify the dates that correspond to each jurisdiction’s Covid data. It has also been updated to reflect the numbers that Maryland reported on Monday.

