From left to right: Aubrey Bledsoe, Andre McCain, Lauren Onkey, Joel Castón, Joshua Marin-Mora.
Aubrey Bledsoe
The Washington Spirit goalie was named MVP of the team’s championship-winning game.
Andre McCain
With an assist from a new city grant program, he’s opening two of his HalfSmoke restaurants in underserved east-of-the-river DC.
Lauren Onkey
At NPR, she oversaw the celebrated Tiny Desk Concerts. Now she’s taking over DC’s Corcoran arts school.
Joel Castón
He made history by getting elected advisory neighborhood commissioner from a jail cell—and now he’s free after 27 years behind bars.
Joshua Marin-Mora
Virginia governor-elect Glenn Youngkin’s hiring of this staffer caused fellow conservatives to attack Youngkin for having an LGBTQ appointee.
Photographs courtesy of subjects.
This article appears in the January 2022 issue of Washingtonian.
Guest List: 5 People We’d Love to Hang Out With This January
A monthly roundup of people we’d like to have over for drinks, food, and conversation
About Guest List
Guest List is Washingtonian’s monthly roundup of the fantasy cast we’d like to see for dinner this month.
Photographs courtesy of subjects.
This article appears in the January 2022 issue of Washingtonian.
