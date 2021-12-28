News & Politics

Guest List: 5 People We’d Love to Hang Out With This January

A monthly roundup of people we’d like to have over for drinks, food, and conversation

Written by | Published on
From left to right: Aubrey Bledsoe, Andre McCain, Lauren Onkey, Joel Castón, Joshua Marin-Mora.

About Guest List

Guest List is Washingtonian’s monthly roundup of the fantasy cast we’d like to see for dinner this month.

Aubrey Bledsoe

The Washington Spirit goalie was named MVP of the team’s championship-winning game.

 

Andre McCain

With an assist from a new city grant pro­gram, he’s opening two of his HalfSmoke restaurants in underserved east-of-the-river DC.

 

Lauren Onkey

At NPR, she oversaw the celebrated Tiny Desk Concerts. Now she’s taking over DC’s Corcoran arts school.

 

Joel Castón

He made history by getting elected advisory neighborhood commissioner from a jail cell—and now he’s free after 27 years behind bars.

 

Joshua Marin-Mora

Virginia governor-elect Glenn Youngkin’s hiring of this staffer caused fellow conservatives to attack Youngkin for having an LGBTQ appointee.

Photographs courtesy of subjects.
This article appears in the January 2022 issue of Washingtonian.

