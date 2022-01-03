A Giant Snowball Battle Is Taking Place Today on the National Mall

The new year has kicked off in the best way possible—with the first snow of the winter. The District has accumulated between five to ten inches of snow over the past few hours, and it seems that it will stick to the ground for the rest of the afternoon. What better way to celebrate the first snow of the season than with a giant snowball fight?

Organized snowball fights are a bit of a tradition in the District, with previous events being held in Dupont Circle and Meridian Hill Park over the years. The Washington DC Snowball Fight Association will be continuing that tradition today with the “Battle of Snomicron” on the Mall (outside the Smithsonian Castle) at 3:30 p.m. It is unknown how many people will show up, but it may be safe to say that many Washingtonians will want a reason to get out of the house and enjoy this rare snowfall. Masks and social distancing are encouraged.

