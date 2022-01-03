Best CBD Oil Of 2022: Top Cannabis Oil Brands To Buy CBD Tinctures

The original hemp plant used to cause addiction and other psychoactive effects. CBD has over the years become a viable alternative for issues such as pain relief and managing mental health issues such as anxiety and depression.

Buy CBD oils that are coming up with creative and safer ways of providing the benefits of the hemp plant without its harmful effects.

Companies are dedicating themselves to hemp research, and every day, customers are coming up with newer ways of extracting these oils and creating innovative products that can incorporate CBD. We even have brands that now make Mix CBD Oil dog treats, lotions, and salves. This all shows that there is so much market potential and the companies are not even halfway.

The body reacts differently to CBD intake due to the endocannabinoids and receptors. These receptors are everywhere in the body and are responsible for relieving the consumer’s pain. We have compiled a list of the top 5 Best CBD oil brands that we believe provide the best value for your money.

Top 5 Best CBD Oil Brands In The Market (2022)

Exhale Wellness– Overall Best CBD Oil & CBD Tincture Budpop – Top Cannabis Brand For Broad-Spectrum CBD Oil Cheef Botanicals– Most Potent CBD Oil On Sale HollyweedCBD– Wide Variety Of Full Spectrum CBD Oils FAB CBD– Organic CBD Oils Online

Here are the detailed reviews of our top picks:

#1. Exhale Wellness – Overall Best CBD Oil & CBD Tincture





Exhale is one of the most sought-after CBD oil and THC companies, mainly since it featured in reputable websites and magazines like LA Weekly, Forbes, Ministry of Hemp, and the Observer. The company was founded in Los Angeles by a group of Hemp researchers and enthusiasts to bring about alternative, less painful healing products.

Exhale has an active partnership with hemp farmers in Colorado to get high-quality hemp, which, when extracted, translates to high-quality CBD Oil.

Exhale has made its products natural with no GMO products to manufacture products that everyone can use. The products are also vegan friendly with no additives.

The company uses CO2 extraction to extract CBD from the plant. CO2 extraction is one of the safest yet most expensive methods of extracting oil. The company’s full-spectrum CBD is available in 600mg and 1200mg. Exhale also manufactures CBD tinctures which are effective in relaxing you fast. Besides CBD oil, Exhale sells award-winning CBD products such as gummies, flowers, and pre-rolls.

The products are tested for quality, and Exhale offers certificates on the website. To show that they believe in their products, Exhale gives a conditional 30-day money-back guarantee. Their customers are also quite pleased with the products judging from the 5-star reviews on their page. They praise how relaxing the products are and the excellent customer service.

Highlights

Excellent Subscription Service: You can subscribe to Exhale’s products and become regular customers. Subscribed customers can get discounts of up to 25%, which is an excellent way of saving money on products you enjoy.

Fair Practices: Exhale offers free 24/7 economic shipping on all products you buy with no limitations. That means you can order products every day and the company won’t tire of sending them to you. The 30-day money-back guarantee is unconditional, and you can return the CBD product even after it’s open. All that matters is that you do it within the 30-day threshold.

Customer Support: The customer support team is available to its customers from 6 am to 6 pm PST, from Monday to Friday. The team has several avenues to reach them, including the general inquiries form on the “contact us” page and email addresses.

Join their business: You can choose to join the company through their affiliate program if you enjoy their products. All you have to do is fill the wholesale application form on their website, and they will get back to you.

No Harmful Compounds: Exhale doesn’t include harmful products such as VG, PG Oil, and MCT oil in their products. These ingredients can cause inflammation of the lungs.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Exhale Wellness

Pros

Free economic shipping

3rd Party lab tested, and certificates are available on the website

Wide product variety

30-day money-back guarantee

Products extracted using CO2 extraction

An efficient way of relaxing

Cons

Offers just one full-spectrum CBD oil

#2. Budpop – Top Cannabis Brand For Broad-Spectrum CBD Oil





BudPop is the purest CBD brand that utilizes American-grown hemp. Forbes, LA Weekly, Observer, Los Angeles Times, and Men’s Journal even cited evidence of their eligibility. BudPop is the best CBD oil provider on the market. Plus, their products contain less than 0.3% delta-THC in compliance with the 2018 Agricultural Law.

BudPop came into existence because people were not sufficiently satisfied with the product supply of organic hemp. We also understand that to thrive, brands must step back and start working on the most basic aspects of their business. They participate in the entire process of making hemp products, from planting, growing, processing, and packaging products to shipping and postal customer service.

BudPop‘s goal is to provide the highest quality hemp products in the industry. They said that all the products they serve are made from vegan ingredients. They use hemp grown naturally in Nevada, free from GMOs and pesticides.

Highlights

Highly Specialized CBD Products: Budpop makes THC-free CBD products specialized in Isolate, Broad-Spectrum, and Full-Spectrum oils. Most of the company’s products fall under the Isolate CBD Oil category. These are good choices because they can help alleviate chronic pain and anxiety and get insomniacs relaxed enough to fall asleep. The company even goes further to dose their products depending on their customers’ endocannabinoid system (ECS) that determines how consumers react to CBD.

Varied CBD Oil Delivery: You can choose how to ingest the CBD. You can either apply their products to the skin, take them orally or place the product under the tongue for a faster reaction. For sublingual applications, Budpop produces high-quality tinctures.

Brand Image: Budpop has maintained a good image with its customer service team and products. The company has an A- rating on Better Business Bureau (BBB). Their website shows more than 10000 happy customers, and Budpop has scored a 4.5 average score.

Third-Party Testing and Certification: They test all their products in third-party labs, and Budpop is transparent enough to post the results online for its customers to review. This way, consumers know what they’re ingesting and have the autonomy to choose products that speak to their principles.

Pros

Third-party tested and certified products

Specialized products for different needs

Wide range of CBD products

Cons

Available only at online stores

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Budpop

#3. Cheef Botanicals – Most Potent CBD Oil On Sale





If you’re looking for a variety of CBD products the Cheef Botanicals is the place for you. You can order various products from their site, including CBD capsules, flowers, soft gels, gummies, and relief salves. You can also order CBD concentrates, bath bombs, and lotions.

Cheef’s founders have a combined experience spanning over two decades, and this reflects in their product range and packages. The hemp they use to produce their products comes from the farmers in Colorado that they partnered with.

Hemp farms in Colorado thrive because of the excellent weather and even legal conditions that make transparent farming possible. Farmers organically produce hemp that’s cruelty-free, non-GMO, and contains no additives and preservatives.

You can refer a friend to buy products on Cheef Botanicals, and the company rewards you with either a $10 or $25 coupon to purchase their products. Cheef also provide’s 25% discounts upon subscribing to their products. This is a clever way of retaining customers and using satisfied customers to market their products.

The company has a dedicated customer service team that you can reach out to on the phone from 6 am to 6 pm PST. Send them an email if you want to reach them outside of these hours. If you wish to return a product you haven’t opened, send it to the company’s mailing address with the original order ID. For unopened products, Cheef Botanicals will pay the shipping cost.

Cheef gives a 30-day money-back guarantee for all their products if you aren’t satisfied with them. Before returning your product, ensure that you fill out the refund request form.

Highlights

THC-Free CBD products: THC is known for its psychoactive effects, and some like THC products because of that high feeling. CBD oils that contain no THC are better for daily use because consumers don’t get the heady feeling THC gives after the high wears off. On the other hand, CBD is more relaxing and can help relieve users with anxiety issues.

Buy Products from Physical Stores: Cheef Botanicals products aren’t only available online. You can walk to selected CBD stores in several states or specific cities, including Alabama, Tuscan, San Diego, Illinois, Maryland, Las Vegas, NYC, Ohio, Tulsa, Oklahoma City, and Wisconsin. The difference between buying online is that affiliate stores will charge more and have a smaller range of products.

Product Delivery: The company offers free shipping across all its products regardless of size and number. Cheef Botanicals will deliver their products to you from wherever you are in the US.

Pocket-Friendly Products: Cheef Botanicals’ packages come in different packages starting from 300ml upwards. This is an excellent strategy because custo mers can buy the pocket-friendly package. These packages also allow new customers to purchase many small packages as samples. Sampling lets a customer decide the best product from a wide range.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Cheef Botanicals

Pros

Wide range of CBD products

Pocket-friendly packages

Excellent rewards program

THC free products

Potent and fast-acting products

100% money-back guarantee

Highly rated customer reviews on their website and TrustPilot (4.6)

Cons

Unappealing packaging

No third-party tests for contaminants

#4. Hollyweed CBD – Wide Variety Of Full Spectrum CBD Oils





The company is located in California, although there is little information on who founded Hollyweed. The founders have decades’ worth of experience in the Cabbinoid market and decided to create CBD products for wellness.

The company derives its mission from the six wellness pillars, including its customers’ spiritual, physical, intellectual, emotional, environmental, and social wellness. The company markets its products as dietary supplements. You can get CBD products such as various vape cartridges, full-spectrum CBD oil, topical CBD, pre-rolls, and capsules from the online store.

Hollyweed sources quality hemp from verified hemp farms in Oregon, Colorado, and California. Their CBD oil comes from the hemp plant, is naturally grown with no GMO, and is high in CBD-rich strains. To extract CBD oil from hemp, Hollyweed uses the CO2 extraction method.

Their CBD oil is 100% hemp-derived, naturally grown with no GMO, and high in CBD-rich strains. To extract CBD oil from hemp, Hollyweed uses the CO2 extraction method.

The company wants its customers to enjoy its products, which explains their sweet customer deals. When a customer signs up to Hollyweed for the first time, they get 25% off their first purchase. You can also choose to join the team as an affiliate, and then you can earn 25%-35% in commission payouts, which are exponentially higher than the industry standard payouts of 10%-15%.

Highlights

Enjoy a variety of CBD strains: The CBD oil is derived from different CBD strains, including sour diesel, which contains 20% CBD and 0.09% THC. This is an excellent strain to use when you want to remain focused on a particular task. The lifter strain is lightweight and contains about 18% of CBD and trace amounts of delta-8 THC. This strain is essentially a tangy rejuvenation from your mouth to your spirit.

Other strains include Cherry Wine and Goliath. Goliath carries a 1:1 ratio of CBD and CBG. The general belief is that CBG helps with health issues such as inflammation, patient, and nausea. The variety of strains enables you to experience CBD products with different tastes and purposes.

Lab Tested CBD: A third-party lab tests the CBD oil that Hollyweed manufactures to ensure transparency. The hemp seed oil used to make CBD oil is safe, non-intoxicating and infused with Omega 3, 6, and 9, which are fatty acids that improve your general well-being. The company offers certificates from third-party labs so that customers know what they’re consuming. They even provide reports on additives in their hemp products.

Authorized products under the farm bill: The farm bill legalizes cannabinoids, although they consider the Food and Drug Administration’ caveat that legal CBD products have delta-8 THC levels below 0.3%. Hollyweed’s products are legal because they have followed all the steps necessary legally and otherwise to make their marijuana-derived CBD products safe to consume.

Excellent Customer Reviews: Customers from different platforms seem pleased with the CBD products, mainly because they leave the customers feeling relaxed and revitalized.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Hollyweed CBD

Pros

Discounted product offers

Variety of CBD strains to suit different needs

Non-GMO, cruelty-free products

Third-party tested and certified

Fast-acting CBD oil leaves customers feeling relaxed

Cons

The store is only available online

Limited shipping

#5. FAB CBD – Organic CBD Oils Online





FAB CBD’s hemp is farmed in Colorado. The company is relatively new and was founded in 2017, and aims to create hemp products that contribute towards preventative wellness. FAB CBD is part of a trilogy of products that includes Fab Nutrition and Fab Pets that make supplements to cater to different needs.

Despite its small team, FAB CBD also aims to provide extraordinary customer service to its customers. The company is big on giving back to society and highlighting adverse effects in several communities. The team has made it safe to access your products with the secured checkout feature. The company also provides a 30-day money-back guarantee and the easy returns feature to unsatisfied customers.

You can purchase CBD products from their online store, including their flavored CBD oil. Choose between five flavors: natural, citrus, mint, vanilla, and berry. FAB CBD has created a high-quality product culture by using pesticide-free organically grown hemp.

Your pet can also get to enjoy amazing treats in the form of snacks with different flavors. Cannabidiol pup snacks come in four natural flavors: apple butter, chicken, salmon, and peanut butter. The extracted CBD is then infused in hemp oil, and you can give your dog about 3mg of the oil daily.

Highlights

Extraction Methods: CBD comes from hemp and needs to be extracted from the leaves so that you can get it in its natural form. FAB CBD uses the CO2 extraction method to get the extract. CO2 extraction is one of the efficient methods of harvesting CBD and safer because it doesn’t use solvents to extract the oil.

Shipping and Return Policy: Most CBD companies offer free shipping, but that’s impossible for FAB CBD because of the size of the company. They, however, don’t let the customer take on the entire burden. Instead, they cover shipping costs for any products above $89. You can use the 30-day money guarantee feature if you aren’t satisfied with the products.

Attractive Product Packages: FAB CBD has gone a long way to create great packaging for their products, add excellent customer service, and now you understand why their products sell out as soon as they hit the market. The packaging is not the only attractive thing. Their products are also natural, non-GMO, and gluten-free, extending their customer base. The discounts on FAB CBD’s products are exceptional.

Tested and Certified by Third Parties: The hemp FAB CBD uses to extract CBD oil is sourced and tested in Colorado. Third-party testing ensures more transparency and gives consumers comprehensive information about their products. The farms that have partnered with this company are already doing good work providing organic hemp.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of FAB CBD

Pros

Non-GMO, all-natural ingredients

Products tested and certified by a third-party lab

Excellent customer referral program

Numerous discounts

Company is charity-centric

Cons

Vague information about founders

Products sell out quickly

How We Made This List

The CBD market has many good products that you can use, but are they the best? Before compiling this list, we had to list some of the products that stood out as having something distinctly unique.

The first thing we looked into is what CBD oil provides in terms of quality. A good CBD oil comes from high-quality hemp, so we checked into the hemp farms that these brands use. We are moving towards more ethical products, so we chose brands that make non-GMO, cruelty-free, and vegan safe products.

CBD oils should be natural and not have additives. We considered the methods used to extract these products. CO2 extraction, for example, removes CBD oil from hemp without leaving impurities.

We also checked into third-party testing and certifications. If a company claims to have no THC in its products, it’s only right to back up the claims with lab results. How transparent are the companies in providing lab results? Providing these results shows how trustworthy a company is.

Furthermore, we looked into the fact that reliable companies make sensible claims; no product is a cure-all. We went for CBD companies that readily offered the ingredients contained, with straightforward descriptions of the benefits they give.

Finally, we examined customer reviews and recognition in popular newspapers and websites with expert journalists. Some CBD oil companies have award-winning products which speak to their quality.

Factors to Consider When Choosing CBD Oil Products

Spectrum Types

CBD oils come in three spectrum types: isolate, broad-spectrum, and full spectrum. For a CBD isolate, only the CBD is extracted, and this is for consumers that prefer not to take THC products. Isolates are excellent for relaxation and focus. Broad Spectrum CBD contains every compound in the hemp plant other than THC. The Full Spectrum version contains trace amounts of THC (around 0.3%), and you can fail a drug test after taking it because most drug tests look for traces of THC.

Pricing

The price of an item doesn’t always translate to a higher quality product. There are some outstanding CBD products with affordable price tags, and it’s essential to go for products within your budget range. Some brands also focus on the packaging and still make mediocre products, don’t be fooled by that. Go for legitimate brands with excellent customer reviews. Past customers will give you pointers into what category brands are doing well. Ensure that the ingredients match the price. Look into the CBD content to determine whether the pricing is fair.

Word Play

There’s some jargon that CBD companies get away with. For example, Hemp Seed Oil and CBD oil aren’t the same things, and hemp seed oil contains no CBD. The cannabis plant contains CBD, but hemp seed oil doesn’t. Always check the fine print for these kinds of products.

Methods used to Extract CBD

The commercial hemp plant is the primary source of hemp oil, and it can be extracted using ethanol and CO2 extraction, which is the safest method. Other methods include using hydrocarbons such as hexane and pentane, which are toxic. The safest approach is CO2 extraction because it leaves no toxins in the final product. The final process of CBD isolation involves purifying it to remove the toxic solvents. Now that you know which extraction method is safer, always ensure that you choose products that use it.

Brand Reputation

When looking for brands that provide the best CBD oil, go for reputable organizations that advertise hemp-derived CBD products in the same line. Every brand picks a niche that they’re good at and finesses the products in that line. If you’re looking for the best CBD oil, don’t go for brands that produce better THC products.

FAQs – Best CBD Oils In The Cannabis Market

Q1. What is CBD oil?

Before understanding CBD oil, we first need to understand CBD. CBD is an acronym for cannabidiol, a compound present in both the hemp and cannabis plant. Most brands in the US prefer to use hemp. This chemical, when ingested, interacts with your body’s endocannabinoid system (ECS), which is also the mechanism that CBD uses to relieve pain.

Full spectrum oil is essentially the CBD extracted from the cannabis sativa plant and then dissolved into edible oil such as hemp, olive, and sunflower, making it easier to ingest. The quickest way to use CBD oil is by placing it beneath the tongue because of the extensive network of capillaries there. This method takes minutes to work because it reaches your bloodstream quicker. You can also use drops of CBD oil in your food.

Q2. Is CBD legal?

The US federal government has made Hemp-derived CBD products with less than 0.3% THC levels legal. However, this doesn’t translate in all states, some states still consider these products illegal, and you should check whether CBD products are allowed in your state before you purchase them. Cannabis-derived CBD products are, however, illegal under federal law but legal in some states. There’s also the issue of FDA approval; non-prescription CBD products aren’t FDA approved.

Q3. How safe is CBD Oil?

CBD researchers work tirelessly to find new hemp and cannabis products, which is why you see a surge in their products. We don’t perceive CBD as we used to before because of the positive research results that have brought us effective alternatives to nerve pain medication. CBD is relatively safe in small doses and its health benefits are reflected in the number of CBD oil consumer reviews that we see online. Consumers claim health benefits such as pain relief and pain management from mental issues such as ADHD, depression, and anxiety.

Although helpful, CBD oil can cause a few side effects, including nausea, dry mouth, reduced appetite, fatigue, and irritability. The extraction process is also a cause of concern because some of these extraction methods leave chemical residue in the CBD extract, some of which are toxic. If you’re using blood thinners, are pregnant, or breastfeeding, then it’s not advisable to take CBD products. Contact your medical provider before using these products if you have an illness.

Q4. How much CBD should I take?

CBD isn’t a prescription drug, and because it reacts differently on people, there isn’t one dosage that fits all consumers. Getting the right dosage for you is mostly trial and error. The best way to know what dosage works best for you is to start with the smallest serving size then increase it gradually as you go. You will need to adjust the dosage over time to get used to the product.

Q5. Will CBD get me high?

Unlike THC, CBD extract doesn’t have psychoactive effects and will, therefore, not get you high. CBD is the best product you can use when feeling anxious. When ingested, CBD can make you feel relaxed and centered, which can help you feel focused throughout the day. It can help relieve muscle pain and help with insomnia too.

Q6. Will Hemp Seed Oil Show in My Drug Test?

If you’re not using THC-laced CBD, then the drug won’t show in the standard drug test. The drug isn’t an intoxicating or illegal controlled substance, but some CBD products will have trace amounts of THC, affecting a drug test. To be safe, don’t take CBD-laced products before a drug test.

Q7. Where Can I Buy CBD Oil For Chronic Pain?

You can buy CBD oil from brand websites directly or through affiliate stores. Some of these brands also have physical stores where you can walk in and buy your favorite products.

Final Thoughts – Online CBD Oil

The hemp trend started with THC, which became very popular, especially in strains such as Delta-8. Recently, new research showed the health benefits of CBD, and consumers are now moving towards these new products with ease.

Although these products are meant to help, beware of brands that make colorful, undocumented and unverified claims to entice customers to buy from them. As a consumer, look into a brand’s reputation, check out what they stand for, and verify claims they make.

Look also into misrepresented words, as in the case of hempseed oil and CBD oil. Some of these producers use them interchangeably to confuse their customers.

Although we highlight more of these chemicals’ advantages, it’s also important to highlight the adverse effects. This way, a consumer decides to purchase CBD oil; they also know some of the possible negative repercussions from consuming the products.

We have presented a list of five brands and what their products promise to deliver to you through a comprehensive research process. Take a look at their features, purchase a product and get relaxing!