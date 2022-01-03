Pet Resources  |  Pets

Love Your Pets? Take Our Pet Care Survey!

Tell us about your favorite local veterinarian, groomer, dog-walker, and more.

Written by
| Published on
Image via Shutterstock.

Attention pet parents! Washingtonian is updating its guide to pet care—which includes listings of the best local vets, groomers, petsitters, trainers, dog-walkers, doggie daycares, and more—and we want to know who you trust with your four-legged family members.

So, please take a moment to fill out this survey. You only have to answer as many questions as you can. Please only nominate businesses in the Washington area. The survey will close on Tuesday, January 18. The results will be published in an upcoming issue.

Thanks for your help! Here’s the survey link one more time.

Marisa M. Kashino
Senior Editor

Marisa M. Kashino joined Washingtonian in 2009 as a staff writer, and became a senior editor in 2014. She oversees the magazine’s real estate and home design coverage, and writes long-form feature stories. She was a 2020 Livingston Award finalist for her two-part investigation into a wrongful conviction stemming from a murder in rural Virginia.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day