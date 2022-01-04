A Roundup of January 6 Anniversary Commemorations in DC

It’s been a year since a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol, leaving five people dead, scores injured, and an untold number of staffers, journalists, legislators, and others there for the certification of Joe Biden’s victory traumatized.

There will be several events commemorating the January 6 attack this week.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has announced a “full program” that includes a prayer and moment of silence on the House Floor; discussion between Librarian of Congress Dr. Carla Hayden and historians Doris Kearns Goodwin and Jon Meacham about the narrative surrounding January 6; an opportunity for members of Congress to share their experiences from that day; and an evening prayer vigil on the steps of the Capitol.

CNN reported that President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will also deliver remarks to mark the anniversary. Press secretary Jen Psaki announced last month that the White House plans to commemorate the anniversary, but did not provide further details.

More than 100 activist groups, such as 51 for 51 and March On, are banding together for a January 6th Day of Remembrance and Action with vigils and voter registration events across the country to urge Congress and President Biden to pass voting rights and DC statehood legislation. In DC, there will be a “candlelight vigil for democracy” with a virtual and in-person voter registration drive at the National Mall on 3rd Street between Madison Drive, NW and Jefferson Drive, SW.

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump announced that he’ll hold a press conference from Mar-a-Lago to—what else?— denounce the 2020 election results and the House’s investigation into January 6. And far-right group Look Ahead America—the same group behind the much hyped, but sparsely attended “Justice for J6” rally in September—is planning a candlelight vigil in front the DC Jail, in support of the roughly 40 people imprisoned there for attacking the Capitol.

Join the conversation!