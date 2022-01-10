Film Festivals, Leather-Themed Dance Parties, and a Vaccination-Themed Brunch: The Best Things to Do in the DC Area, 1/10-1/16

Happy January

Top Picks of the Week

1. Two Black women who choose to live on opposite sides of the color line. 🤎🤍 Join director and writer Rebecca Hall and actresses Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga to discuss their new movie Passing. The film is available to stream on Netflix (Thurs, free, 💻️).

2. Jewish and Black solidarity. ⛪️ 🕍 Before MLK weekend, Rabbi Aaron of Sixth & I and Reverend Doctor D.K. Kearney of Turner Memorial AME Church lead a text study and conversation about faith and justice (Wed, free, 💻️️).

3. Twenty-Sixth annual Festival of Films from Iran. 🇮🇷🎞 The popular annual festival will be in a hybrid format, with films available on the Smithsonian’s Freer Gallery of Art’s video-on-demand platform (starts Fri, free, 💻️️), and some titles being shown in-person at AFI Silver Theatre. The festival is in two parts, with the first including feature films from January 14 to January 30.

4. A Vaccination-themed brunch. 🍽 Celebrate the contribution of immigrants to the science of vaccines. The Immigrant Food brunch will feature injected croquettes, syringe-filled cocktails, and filling churros with chocolate (Sat/Sun, $, 🛋/💉, downtown).

5. The great outdoors at home 🐴⛺️🌲 Did you know there are more than 80,000 wild horses on our federal lands and more than 50,000 in holding facilities? If you didn’t, consider watching this documentary (anytime, $12, 💻️️), hosted by Miracle Theatre. Or join REI and discover the 211-mile John Muir trail, also known as Nuumu Poyo (Wed, free, 💻️️️); or brush up on some Winter Camping Basics (Thurs, free, 💻️️️). Learn about maple sugaring with the U.S. Botanical Gardens (Fri, free, 💻️️️).

