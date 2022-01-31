Guest List is Washingtonian’s monthly roundup of the fantasy cast we’d like to see for dinner this month.
This article appears in the February 2022 issue of Washingtonian.
Guest List: 5 People We’d Love to Hang Out With This February
A monthly roundup of people we’d like to have over for drinks, food, and conversation
Maame Biney
A trailblazing 21-year-old Virginia speed skater, she’s headed to her second Olympics.
Chuck Paterakis
The owner of Baltimore’s Schmidt Baking Company told one of his drivers—who was stranded on I-95 in the storm—to hand out free bread.
Leila Fadel
A longtime foreign correspondent, she’s taking over the most domestic of institutions as a new cohost of NPR’s Morning Edition.
Nick Brooks
The filmmaker signed a seven-figure young-adult book deal for a mystery about three DC charter-school kids investigating a murder.
Lindley Johnson
NASA’s Planetary Defense Officer is the real-life counterpart of Rob Morgan’s character in the hit Netflix movie Don’t Look Up.
This article appears in the February 2022 issue of Washingtonian.
