Guest List: 5 People We’d Love to Hang Out With This February

Maame Biney

A trailblazing 21-year-old Virginia speed skater, she’s headed to her second Olympics.

Chuck Paterakis

The owner of Baltimore’s Schmidt Baking Company told one of his drivers—who was stranded on I-95 in the storm—to hand out free bread.

Leila Fadel

A longtime foreign correspondent, she’s taking over the most domestic of institutions as a new cohost of NPR’s Morning Edition.

Nick Brooks

The filmmaker signed a seven-figure young-adult book deal for a mystery about three DC charter-school kids investigating a murder.

Lindley Johnson

NASA’s Planetary Defense Officer is the real-life counterpart of Rob Morgan’s character in the hit Netflix movie Don’t Look Up.

Photographs courtesy of subjects.

This article appears in the February 2022 issue of Washingtonian.

