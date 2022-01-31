Guest List: 5 People We’d Love to Hang Out With This February

News & Politics

From left to right: Maame Biney, Chuck Paterakis, Leila Fadel, Nick Brooks, Lindley Johnson.

Maame Biney

A trailblazing 21-year-old Virginia speed skater, she’s headed to her second Olympics.

 

Chuck Paterakis

The owner of Baltimore’s Schmidt Baking Company told one of his drivers—who was stranded on I-95 in the storm—to hand out free bread.

 

Leila Fadel

A longtime foreign correspondent, she’s taking over the most domestic of institutions as a new cohost of NPR’s Morning Edition.

 

Nick Brooks

The filmmaker signed a seven-figure young-adult book deal for a mystery about three DC charter-school kids investigating a murder.

 

Lindley Johnson

NASA’s Planetary Defense Officer is the real-life counterpart of Rob Morgan’s character in the hit Netflix movie Don’t Look Up.

Photographs courtesy of subjects.
This article appears in the February 2022 issue of Washingtonian.

