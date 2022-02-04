News & Politics

A Book About Go-Go, a Hot Media Memoir, and Other DC Stuff We’re Digging

Our regular roundup of Washington-related culture.

Written by | Published on

DC Go-Go: Ten Years Backstage by Chip Py

Py spent years photographing Chuck Brown and other go-go luminaries. Now he’s gathered some of his best pics in a collection that also includes tons of info about the scene and its musicians.

Of the Land: The Art and Poetry of Lou Stovall

This volume is a nice accompaniment to the Kreeger’s current exhibit of the influential DC printmaker’s work. Both should deepen appreciation for his contributions to the city’s art community.

Chasing History by Carl Bernstein

Before Watergate made him a superstar, Bernstein was just another scrappy young reporter in story-rich 1960s DC. This memoir entertainingly chronicles his own origin story.

Beauty Pill, Instant Night

You can soak up the veteran DC band’s new EP on Spotify, but why not spring for the super-cool “invisible” record that’s stamped onto clear vinyl?

The Steal by Mark Bowden and Matthew Teague

Black Hawk Down author Bowden teams with journalist Teague for a deep look at Trump and his cronies’ efforts to subvert democracy in the wake of the 2020 election.

Go Back to Where You Came From: And Other Helpful Recommendations on How to Become American by Wajahat Ali

The DC-areawriter uses his life story (and sense of humor) to explore racism, Islamophobia, and other subjects.

Okyerema Asante featuring Plunky, Drum Message

Recorded in a DC studio in 1977 and originally released by the local label Black Fire, this album from a Ghanian percussionist was recently reissued, and it’s a joyfully experimental blend of sounds and rhythms.

All Roads Lead to the Birchmere by Gary Oelze and Stephen Moore

The Alexandria venue opened in 1966, and founder Oelze is finally telling the story of how he went from managing a Peoples Drug to running one of the country’s most venerable clubs.

Photograph of Bernstein by Jonathan Becker.
Photograph of Beauty Pill by Cameron Whitman.
Photograph of Asanti courtesy of Plunky Branch.
This article appears in the February 2022 issue of Washingtonian.

More:

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day