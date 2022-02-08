News & Politics

Three Local Spots With Funny TikToks

A book store, a museum, and a music venue that you’ll want on your ‘For You’ page

Written by
| Published on

 

East City Bookshop

The Capitol Hill store calls it “Book-Tok”: The fun videos feature employees running around giving recommendations, joking about the impact of supply-chain delays, and generally offering a taste of “indie bookseller humor.”

@eastcitybookshop Bookseller Destinee came up with a new game for us! Like for a part 2! #bookstore #foryou #booktok #bookrecs #dctiktok #redwhiteandroyalblue #fyp ♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey


 

National Building Museum

The museum uses objects from its collection, such as a small can of soup or creepy First Lady dolls, to create clips. Of course, the account also shows off the building’s impressive architecture—by comparing it to a video game.

@buildingmuseum Nope nope nope #wrongdoor #IKnowWhatYouDid #WashingtonDC #MuseumTok ♬ original sound – M_V


 

Echostage

The DC dance-music venue provides quick, funny takes on the nightclub experience: spending all your money on tickets, losing a friend in the crowd, and almost missing your favorite song.

@echostagedc It’s my one hobby, okay??🙃 #echostage #echostagedc #ravetiktok #concertcheck #concerttiktok #edmtok #clubglow #edm #concerts #dmv #washingtondc #rave ♬ original sound – Maggie Winters


This article appears in the February 2022 issue of Washingtonian.

Abby Vervaeke
Social Media Producer

Abby is Washingtonian’s Social Media Producer. She’s a Massachusetts transplant and a graduate of Simmons University.

