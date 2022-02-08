Three Local Spots With Funny TikToks

East City Bookshop

The Capitol Hill store calls it “Book-Tok”: The fun videos feature employees running around giving recommendations, joking about the impact of supply-chain delays, and generally offering a taste of “indie bookseller humor.”





National Building Museum

The museum uses objects from its collection, such as a small can of soup or creepy First Lady dolls, to create clips. Of course, the account also shows off the building’s impressive architecture—by comparing it to a video game.





Echostage

The DC dance-music venue provides quick, funny takes on the nightclub experience: spending all your money on tickets, losing a friend in the crowd, and almost missing your favorite song.



This article appears in the February 2022 issue of Washingtonian.

