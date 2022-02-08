The Capitol Hill store calls it “Book-Tok”: The fun videos feature employees running around giving recommendations, joking about the impact of supply-chain delays, and generally offering a taste of “indie bookseller humor.”
Three Local Spots With Funny TikToks
A book store, a museum, and a music venue that you’ll want on your ‘For You’ page
East City Bookshop
The Capitol Hill store calls it “Book-Tok”: The fun videos feature employees running around giving recommendations, joking about the impact of supply-chain delays, and generally offering a taste of “indie bookseller humor.”
National Building Museum
The museum uses objects from its collection, such as a small can of soup or creepy First Lady dolls, to create clips. Of course, the account also shows off the building’s impressive architecture—by comparing it to a video game.
Echostage
The DC dance-music venue provides quick, funny takes on the nightclub experience: spending all your money on tickets, losing a friend in the crowd, and almost missing your favorite song.
This article appears in the February 2022 issue of Washingtonian.
