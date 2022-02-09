News & Politics

The Obama Portraits Will Stay Out on Tour Till the Fall

They'll now make stops in San Francisco and Boston before they return to DC.

Written by
| Published on
Barack Obama's portrait in Washington, February 2018. Photograph by Evy Mages

The Smithsonian’s portraits of Barack Obama and Michelle Obama will remain on tour through October, the National Portrait Gallery announced Wednesday.

President Obama’s portrait, painted by Kehinde Wiley, and Michelle Obama’s portrait, painted by Amy Sherald, were originally scheduled to return to Washington this summer. Now they’ll add stops at San Francisco’s de Young Museum from June 18-August 14, and Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts from September 3-October 30. When they finally return, there will be celebrations, the Portrait Gallery promises.

The paintings are currently on view at Atlanta’s High Art Museum and will head to Houston’s Museum of Fine Arts from April 2-May 30.

 

Andrew Beaujon
Senior editor

Andrew Beaujon joined Washingtonian in late 2014. He was previously with the Poynter Institute, TBD.com, and Washington City Paper. His book A Bigger Field Awaits Us: The Scottish Soccer Team That Fought the Great War was published in 2018. He lives in Del Ray.

