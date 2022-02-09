The Obama Portraits Will Stay Out on Tour Till the Fall

The Smithsonian’s portraits of Barack Obama and Michelle Obama will remain on tour through October, the National Portrait Gallery announced Wednesday.

President Obama’s portrait, painted by Kehinde Wiley, and Michelle Obama’s portrait, painted by Amy Sherald, were originally scheduled to return to Washington this summer. Now they’ll add stops at San Francisco’s de Young Museum from June 18-August 14, and Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts from September 3-October 30. When they finally return, there will be celebrations, the Portrait Gallery promises.

The paintings are currently on view at Atlanta’s High Art Museum and will head to Houston’s Museum of Fine Arts from April 2-May 30.