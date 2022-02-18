News & Politics

A Ukrainian Solidarity Rally Is Happening at the Lincoln Memorial This Weekend

Attendees want President Biden to do more to keep Russia out of Ukraine.

Photograph by Flickr user mliu92.

With the tension rising between Ukraine and Russia, activists from around the United States are gathering in Washington on Sunday, February 20, to show solidarity with Ukraine.

The rally, which will begin at the Lincoln Memorial, is intended to honor  Ukrainian lives lost during the Revolution of Dignity in that country in 2013 and 2014. Attendees will also call for President Biden to take a stronger stance on deterring Russia from invading Ukraine, as well as demand the end of Russia’s occupation of Crimea.

The “Stand with Ukraine” event starts at 2 P.M. Former ambassadors William Taylor and John Herbst, plus a roster of other pro-democracy activists, will speak at the Lincoln Memorial. Following the rally, the group plans to peacefully march to the White House.

Lauren Mccaffrey
Editorial Fellow

