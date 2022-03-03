9 Outdoor Fitness Classes to Take This Spring

Cut Seven

When COVID struck, this HIIT group quickly expanded to a 2,000-square-foot open-air studio (1401 Swann St., NW) in Logan Circle. It also hosts classes at the Union Market turf rooftop (1309 Fifth St., NW). If you’re looking for a good sweat that incorporates strength-training and cardio, this could be the gig for you. Classes start at $25; memberships start at $79/week.

Boot Camp with Jenny

Join fitness instructor Jenny Harper for boot camp every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday outside of Nationals Park ( 78 Potomac Ave., SE). Her hour-long workouts focus on full-body strength and stamina. The format of the classes varies, but you can expect circuit-style workouts. Class packages start at $40.

Flow Yoga Center

This Logan Circle yoga destination hosts classes outside bakeshop Milk Bar (1525 15th St., NW) and House of the Temple (1733 16th St., NW), in addition to Zoom and in-studio workouts. Classes start at $25; memberships start at $135/month.

Coach Katie

Athletic trainer Katie Collard’s HIIT classes are held Monday through Saturday at Marie Reed Field (2200 Champlain St., NW) in Adams Morgan. Each workout has a focus, whether front of the body, back of the body, or agility. Classes start at $20; memberships start at $200/month

November Project

Jumpstart your day with a free (!), community-oriented workout. Held on Mondays at Malcolm X Park (16th and W sts., NW; meet by the Joan of Arc Statue) and Wednesdays at the Lincoln Memorial steps (2 Lincoln Memorial Cir., NW), the early-morning programs include running, circuit-style workouts, and more.

Sergeant’s Fitness

Check out these military-inspired workouts at locations in Virginia (locations in Alexandria, Arlington, and Sterling) and Maryland (5910 Goldsboro Rd., Bethesda). Led by an Army veteran, the outdoor boot camp combines Tabata, HIIT, and bodyweight exercises. Classes start at $15; membership starts at $90/month

Vida Fitness

Several locations of the local gym chain—including Ballston, Logan Circle, the Yards, and U Street—offer a variety of outdoor classes, including a boot camp, yoga, and cycling. Memberships start at $119

Cycled!

Cycling fanatics out there–this is for you. Starting in April, this Takoma studio (6960-C Maple St., NW) will have one weekend outdoor class per month. There are also indoor cycling and barre classes, as well as virtual options. Classes start at $28; memberships start at $150/month.

Hustle

This cycling and HIIT studio plans on hosting outdoor pop-ups at the Wharf (740 Water St., SW) this spring. You’ll find them at Union Stage and the Pier when the weather warms up. Its schedule is TBD. Classes start at $35; memberships start at $65/month