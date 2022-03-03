The Kennedy Center Will Shine Blue and Yellow in Support of Ukraine

DC’s Kennedy Center will glow blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag, indefinitely starting Thursday night. The venue is the latest performing arts destination to stand in solidarity with the country amidst its conflict with Russia. Although the Kennedy Center has yet to make any statements disassociating itself from pro-Putin artists or entities—as the Royal Opera House in London and the Metropolitan Opera in New York have done— the country will be featured in a number of the center’s upcoming performances.

Today through March 15th, look for a projection of the Ukrainian flag on the outside walls of the Skylight Pavilion. Before Saturday’s season-opening performance of Written in Stone, the Washington National Opera will perform Ukraine’s national anthem. The National Symphony Orchestra will also perform the anthem at the start of each of their concerts this weekend. And on Saturday, March 12, the center’s Millennium Stage will feature a special, free show by Ukrainian performers.