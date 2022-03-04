News & Politics

Photos: 120 Orange Statues Have Taken Over the Smithsonian Grounds

Now on display around the Smithsonian Castle and Arts and Industries Building, the sculptures celebrate women in STEM.

Statues celebrating women in STEM around the Smithsonian Castle. Photos by Evy Mages

Dozens of life-size, bright-orange statues have taken over the grounds around the Smithsonian Castle and Arts and Industries Building. The 120, 3-D printed sculptures, each depicting a real woman who works in STEM, are a collaboration between the Smithsonian and If/Then, an initiative that aims to inspire and connect young girls with female leaders in science and technology. They represent the largest collection of statues of women ever assembled together, according to the Smithsonian.

The sculptures will be on display outdoors through the weekend. Selected statutes will then be relocated across the National Mall at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History and the National Air and Space Museum, where they will remain until March 27. A QR code on each piece will link to information about the woman who is depicted. The collection, titled #IfThenSheCan – The Exhibit, kicks off the Smithsonian’s Women’s Future Month programming.

Here’s a sneak peek.

