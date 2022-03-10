Food

Recipe: Hot Sauce Butter From No Goodbyes

How to make chef Opie Crooks's standout condiment at home.

Fried chicken with hot sauce butter at No Goodbyes. Photograph courtesy of the Line hotel.

At No Goodbyes (1770 Euclid St., NW), the Mid-Atlantic restaurant in Adams Morgan’s Line hotel, chef Opie Crooks deploys a zesty, buttery emulsion that’s quickly becoming his signature condiment. What makes it better than any old Buffalo sauce? It’s a bit thicker and richer, thanks to a bolster of cream cheese.

Have it on blackened catfish or fried chicken at the restaurant, or make it at home:

In a blender, mix three-quarters cup hot sauce and four tablespoons cream cheese on low speed. Slowly add in one cup melted butter to make an emulsion. You’ll get one and a half cups of the sauce—enough for a whole fried chicken.

This article appears in the February 2022 issue of Washingtonian.

