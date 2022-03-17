Last Year, an Evergreen Container Ship Got Stuck in the Suez Canal. Now There’s One Lodged in the Chesapeake Bay.

A year after an Evergreen container ship clogged the Suez Canal, halting billions of dollars in global trade and inspiring anthropomorphic jokes across the internet, another vessel owned by the same company is stuck—only this time, closer to home. The latest ship, 1,095-feet long and regrettably named the Ever Forward, has been stuck in the Chesapeake Bay since Sunday night.

After departing from Baltimore that same day, the Ever Forward was on its way to Norfolk, Virginia, when it reportedly hit ground in the bay near the Craighill Channel, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Coast Guard told The New York Times. Unlike its sister ship on the Suez, however, the Ever Forward hasn’t blocked other ships from entering or leaving the Port of Baltimore, nor has it created any “pollution-related spills,” reports the Times. But it has garnered at least a few jokes:

everyone EVERYONE THERE’S A NEW STUCK BOAT https://t.co/vwNG6Suyr6 — A Regular David (@AFeralDavid) March 14, 2022

Happy BOAT STUCK Month to all who observe ithttps://t.co/uFPiciNjHv — Elliot 🔮 (@nameoftheyear) March 15, 2022

What is it about a stuck ship that attracts the internet’s doting attention? One New York Times writer speculated last year that the Suez ship, awkwardly not going anywhere and not accomplishing anything on its to-do list, was the perfect metaphor for how everyone was feeling.

So, for those who still feel a bit stuck themselves, or for those who just want to gawk at a big ol’ boat, perhaps pay a visit to the Ever Forward this weekend. Downs Park in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, roughly 90 minutes from DC, reportedly has a decent view of the stalled vessel.

My grandfather sent me this photo of the #EverForward cargo ship that is stuck in the Chesapeake Bay from Downs Park in Lake Shore, Maryland. He says it is very close to the shoreline. pic.twitter.com/8isGgUlHkk — Ben Ames (@BenAmesWx) March 16, 2022