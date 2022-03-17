News & Politics

Last Year, an Evergreen Container Ship Got Stuck in the Suez Canal. Now There’s One Lodged in the Chesapeake Bay.

Ironically named the Ever Forward, the vessel can be seen from an Anne Arundel County park.

(U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kimberly Reaves/Released)

A year after an Evergreen container ship clogged the Suez Canal, halting billions of dollars in global trade and inspiring anthropomorphic jokes across the internet, another vessel owned by the same company is stuck—only this time, closer to home. The latest ship, 1,095-feet long and regrettably named the Ever Forward, has been stuck in the Chesapeake Bay since Sunday night.

After departing from Baltimore that same day, the Ever Forward was on its way to Norfolk, Virginia, when it reportedly hit ground in the bay near the Craighill Channel, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Coast Guard told The New York Times. Unlike its sister ship on the Suez, however, the Ever Forward hasn’t blocked other ships from entering or leaving the Port of Baltimore, nor has it created any “pollution-related spills,” reports the Times. But it has garnered at least a few jokes:

What is it about a stuck ship that attracts the internet’s doting attention? One New York Times writer speculated last year that the Suez ship, awkwardly not going anywhere and not accomplishing anything on its to-do list, was the perfect metaphor for how everyone was feeling.

So, for those who still feel a bit stuck themselves, or for those who just want to gawk at a big ol’ boat, perhaps pay a visit to the Ever Forward this weekend. Downs Park in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, roughly 90 minutes from DC, reportedly has a decent view of the stalled vessel.

