Best Things to Do in the DC Area, 3/21-3/27: Sushi Classes, Kite Flying, and Cyborg Dance Parties

Top 7 Picks of the Week

1. Fly a kite!🪁 One of the busiest events on the National Mall is the Blossom Kite Festival. If you’re looking for a less-crowded alternative or some kite-making opportunities, I suggest going to Alethia Tanner Park for NoMa In Bloom Festival (Sat, 🌲, 🆓, NoMa).

2. An affordable art market. 🎨 Head to the REACH to shop from over 50 local visual artists as they sell their old inventory for a ‘Spring Cleaning.’ Items will be priced for $150 or less (Sat-Sun, 🆓 entry, 🌲, Kennedy Center).

3. Buy some native plants. 🌷 The National Arboretum is having its Native Plant Sale (Sun, $, 🌲, Arboretum).

4. Wordle, anyone? 🧩 Spend an evening at Planet Word for a celebration unveiling of their new word-sleuthing inspired exhibit entitled “Lexicon Lane.” Bring along your fellow Scrabble lover for snacks and themed cocktails (Fri, $40, 🛋, Downtown). If you enjoy puzzles you might be interested in attending the tabletop game convention Washingcon (Sat-Sun, $, 🛋, Convention Center) or participating in a puzzle swap as part of a belated commemoration of National Puzzle Day (Sat, 🆓, 🛋, Southeast).

5. A costume-encouraged cyborg dance party. 🤖 The Futures Art Exhibit will be hosting a late-night Cyborg Birthday dance party (Fri, 🆓, 🛋, National Mall).

6. Architecture & Design Film Festival. The National Building Museum hosts the Architecture & Design Film Festival, including an opening night screening of “Mau” and reception (Thurs, $40, 🛋, Chinatown).

7. The best food events. 🍣🍎☕️🌽 Head to La Cosecha and take a cooking class on Pupusas & Elote Loco (Fri, $59, 🛋, Union Market). For your radar, the #BakersforUkraine initiative is still ongoing with Bakers Against Racism. Shop Made in DC will be hosting a workshop with Pratt Standard on how to make festive Cherry Blossom Brunch Cocktails (Sun, $75, 🛋, Union Market). Visit the Asian Art Museum as they host the author of “Food Lab” who will be discussing his newest book, “The Wok” (Thurs, $30, 🛋, National Mall). Western Market is hosting a sushi 101 class (Sat, $25, 🛋, Foggy Bottom). Discover how to pair cider and macarons with Supreme Core Cider (Sat, 🛋, $30). Have a jazz-filled evening with Common Good City Farm and Compass Coffee with coffee, cocktails, and bites (Thurs, $55+, 🛋, Ivy City).

