Best Things to Do in the DC Area, 3/21-3/27: Sushi Classes, Kite Flying, and Cyborg Dance Parties

So, What Should You Do March 21-27?
For your convenience, this newsletter includes emojis to help you during these unprecedented times:
- The 🛋 indicates an event is happening in-person inside.
- The 🌲 indicates an event is happening in-person outside.
- The 💻 indicates an event is happening virtually.
- The 💉 indicates an event requires proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test.
- And lastly, the 🆓 indicates an event is free.
Top 7 Picks of the Week
1. Fly a kite!🪁 One of the busiest events on the National Mall is the Blossom Kite Festival. If you’re looking for a less-crowded alternative or some kite-making opportunities, I suggest going to Alethia Tanner Park for NoMa In Bloom Festival (Sat, 🌲, 🆓, NoMa).
2. An affordable art market. 🎨 Head to the REACH to shop from over 50 local visual artists as they sell their old inventory for a ‘Spring Cleaning.’ Items will be priced for $150 or less (Sat-Sun, 🆓 entry, 🌲, Kennedy Center).
3. Buy some native plants. 🌷 The National Arboretum is having its Native Plant Sale (Sun, $, 🌲, Arboretum).
4. Wordle, anyone? 🧩 Spend an evening at Planet Word for a celebration unveiling of their new word-sleuthing inspired exhibit entitled “Lexicon Lane.” Bring along your fellow Scrabble lover for snacks and themed cocktails (Fri, $40, 🛋, Downtown). If you enjoy puzzles you might be interested in attending the tabletop game convention Washingcon (Sat-Sun, $, 🛋, Convention Center) or participating in a puzzle swap as part of a belated commemoration of National Puzzle Day (Sat, 🆓, 🛋, Southeast).
5. A costume-encouraged cyborg dance party. 🤖 The Futures Art Exhibit will be hosting a late-night Cyborg Birthday dance party (Fri, 🆓, 🛋, National Mall).
6. Architecture & Design Film Festival. The National Building Museum hosts the Architecture & Design Film Festival, including an opening night screening of “Mau” and reception (Thurs, $40, 🛋, Chinatown).
7. The best food events. 🍣🍎☕️🌽 Head to La Cosecha and take a cooking class on Pupusas & Elote Loco (Fri, $59, 🛋, Union Market). For your radar, the #BakersforUkraine initiative is still ongoing with Bakers Against Racism. Shop Made in DC will be hosting a workshop with Pratt Standard on how to make festive Cherry Blossom Brunch Cocktails (Sun, $75, 🛋, Union Market). Visit the Asian Art Museum as they host the author of “Food Lab” who will be discussing his newest book, “The Wok” (Thurs, $30, 🛋, National Mall). Western Market is hosting a sushi 101 class (Sat, $25, 🛋, Foggy Bottom). Discover how to pair cider and macarons with Supreme Core Cider (Sat, 🛋, $30). Have a jazz-filled evening with Common Good City Farm and Compass Coffee with coffee, cocktails, and bites (Thurs, $55+, 🛋, Ivy City).
Everything Else This Week
- Anime lovers. The popular Anime Movie Days (Sat-Sun, $10, 🌲) returns to the Wharf. Additionally, the Asian Art Museum is hosting a festival on “The Legacy of Satoshi Kon” (starts Sat, 🆓, 💻).
- Refugee law. 🗽 Profs & Pints is hosting a lecture understanding refugee law (Sun, $13, 🛋, Dupont Circle).
- National Puppy Day. Midlands is teaming up with Ice Cream Jubilee to celebrate National Puppy Day (Wed, $, 🛋/🌲, Parkview).
- Events where you could probably make a friend. 🎡🎟🎢 It’s hard to make friends as an adult, but there are some neat meet-ups this week that I think are “making new friends” worthy. The DC State Fair (Thurs, 🆓, 🌲, NoMA) is hosting a planning happy hour. For those trying to find that perfect peak bloom photo, maybe join one of the oldest Instagram communities for an IGDC Meet-Up (Tues, 🆓, 🌲, National Mall). Or, find new fellow vinyl friends at a Record Swap (Sun, 🆓, 🛋, Lamond Riggs).
- Virtual nature lectures. 🌏🐞🌊 The DC Environment Film Festival (ongoing, $/🆓, 💻) is still happening. Uncover the future of a lake in Cambodia with Lost City Books (Fri, $5, 🛋, Adams Morgan).
- Let’s make things better. Discover how we can end ageism (Thurs, 🆓, 💻) or how a video game enables users to fully experience video-game play through adaptive technology (Thurs, 🆓, 💻).
- African Film Festival. 🎞 It’s ongoing at the AFI Film Theatre (ongoing, $, 🛋, Silver Spring).
- Black film. DC Library is hosting a showing of Soul (Tues, free, 🛋, Penn Quarter). The African American History & Culture Museum is hosting a virtual screening of Unapologetic (Mon, 🆓, 💻). Or join THEARC Theater for a screening of Betty Davis: They Say I’m Different (Fri, 🆓, 🛋, Congress Heights).
- Art talks and receptions. 🎨 The DCArts Center will be hosting a closing reception of Intimate Iconography (Sun, 🆓, 🛋, Adams Morgan). In terms of art talks this week, there’s Dany Green (Mon, 🆓, 💻), Sculpting HERstory (Thurs, $35, 💻), Jacob Lawrence’s Viridian (Sun, 🆓, 💻), Roberto Lugo (Wed, $10, 💻), and women’s contribution to photography (Wed, 🆓, 💻).
