Where to Buy KBJ’s Husband’s Socks

Perhaps you'd like to wear George Washington's face on your ankles?

Patrick Jackson rocked green Benjamin Franklin socks on the second day of Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court nomination hearings. Photograph by Evy Mages

As Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination hearings come to a close Thursday, some of us are thinking about the historic nature of her nomination or the important role the Supreme Court plays in our country. And some of us are thinking about socks. Specifically, KBJ’s husband’s socks. 

A few observers, including photojournalist Al Drago, have noticed the bright colored depictions of famous American politicians’ faces peeking out from Patrick Jackson’s shoes. On Monday, he wore George Washington, on Tuesday it was Benjamin Franklin, and today’s had JFK on them. 

Even if your partner is unlikely to be nominated to the Supreme Court, you can buy the set for $14 from Amazon—it also comes with Abraham Lincoln and Queen Elizabeth. Or, if you only want one pair, you can snag them individually from this boutique bow tie shop.

 

