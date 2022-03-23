Where to Buy KBJ’s Husband’s Socks

As Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination hearings come to a close Thursday, some of us are thinking about the historic nature of her nomination or the important role the Supreme Court plays in our country. And some of us are thinking about socks. Specifically, KBJ’s husband’s socks.

Related Ketanji Brown Jackson Merch Is Already Available

A few observers, including photojournalist Al Drago, have noticed the bright colored depictions of famous American politicians’ faces peeking out from Patrick Jackson’s shoes. On Monday, he wore George Washington, on Tuesday it was Benjamin Franklin, and today’s had JFK on them.

Monday: Thomas Jefferson

Tuesday: Benjamin Franklin

Wednesday: JFK Patrick Jackson, husband of Ketanji Brown Jackson, wears socks depicting founding fathers during Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearings this week. #socks #KBJ #SCOTUS pic.twitter.com/2HBFZSY2Tk — Al Drago (@Al_Drago) March 23, 2022

Even if your partner is unlikely to be nominated to the Supreme Court, you can buy the set for $14 from Amazon—it also comes with Abraham Lincoln and Queen Elizabeth. Or, if you only want one pair, you can snag them individually from this boutique bow tie shop.