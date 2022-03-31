Was that Reese Witherspoon striding down M Street in Georgetown earlier this week? Indeed! The Academy Award-winning actor/producer popped up at some familiar DC places Tuesday and Wednesday. Most notably, she appeared at a Women’s History Month reception honoring women artists at Vice President Kamala Harris’s residence. There, in a very Legally Blonde pink outfit, she greeted civil rights activist Dolores Huerta, and took selfies with friends.

Also in attendance were Mayor Muriel Bowser and Colada Shop co-owner Daniella Senior. “We met at the VP’s residence and discussed Covid’s impact on restaurants and women in the workforce,” Senior says. “She was super kind and supportive.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon)

The Big Little Lies actress also found time to nosh on avocado toast and hit up a couple shops in Georgetown, including the cupcake chain Sprinkles (co-founder Candace Nelson tagged along), and eyewear company Warby Parker. Besides Nelson, Witherspoon palled around with entrepreneur investor Amy Griffin and Shannon Rotenberg, who runs Matthew McConaughey’s JK Livin foundation. Nelson’s Instagram reel shows Witherspoon celebrating Griffin’s birthday at Cafe Milano, then striding through the lobby of the nearby Four Seasons to the tune of “Little Green Bag,” from Reservoir Dogs.

It wouldn’t be a real DC trip without a museum visit or two (celebs—they’re just like us!). Witherspoon explored the National Portrait Gallery with the museum’s director Kim Sajet (celebs—they’re not like us!), taking in the lush greenery in the Kogod Courtyard and stopping by portraits of the late former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright and former First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt, among others. Perhaps she also checked out the portrait of John Witherspoon—a signer of the Declaration of Independence and a direct ancestor of the actress—that hangs in the National Portrait Gallery.