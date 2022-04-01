News & Politics

Big Boat Still Stuck in Bay

What will it take to free the Ever Forward? Five tugs couldn't do it. Next up: a couple of barges.

Written by
| Photographed by
| Published on

It has been 19 days since the container ship Ever Forward ran aground near Pasadena, Maryland, on its way from Norfolk to Baltimore. The area around the boat was dredged, and there was an attempt to refloat the Ever Forward this past week, but five tugboats couldn’t shift it.

The next attempt, scheduled for early next week, will add two anchored pulling barges at the vessel’s stern to the tug flotilla. If that doesn’t work, some of the Ever Forward‘s cargo will be removed.

The Hong Kong-flagged Ever Forward is a sister ship to the Ever Given, which famously got stuck in the Suez Canal in March 2021, blocking an important international trade route, and was refloated after days of dredging. Both are owned by the shipping giant Evergreen Marine Corporation, whose name adorns the Ever Forward‘s hull. The Ever Forward isn’t impeding any maritime traffic, though the Coast Guard has established a 500-1,000-yard safety zone around the boat.

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Andrew Beaujon
Senior editor

Andrew Beaujon joined Washingtonian in late 2014. He was previously with the Poynter Institute, TBD.com, and Washington City Paper. His book A Bigger Field Awaits Us: The Scottish Soccer Team That Fought the Great War was published in 2018. He lives in Del Ray.

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day