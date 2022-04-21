Happy Weekend!
Hello Neighbor,
Enjoy highs of 70s and 80s this weekend!
So, What Should You Do?
For your convenience, this newsletter includes emojis to help you during these unprecedented times:
- The 🛋 indicates an event is happening in-person inside.
- The 🌲 indicates an event is happening in-person outside.
- The 💻 indicates an event is happening virtually.
- And lastly, the 🆓 indicates an event is free.
Your Last-Minute Weekend Plans
- Get outside. 🌷 Hunt for eggs while snacking on fresh donuts at a Spring Celebration & Egg Roll (Sat, 🆓, 🌲, Walter Reed). Wander through the beautiful gardens of Hillwood for Earth Day (Fri, $, 🌲, Van Ness) and enjoy a native plant giveaway. Help plant trees (Fri, 🆓, 🌲, Michigan Park). Make a bouquet at a flower market (Sat, $, 🌲, Rosslyn) or shop at one of the largest pop-up markets in DC (Sat, 🆓, 🌲, Dupont). Grab some ice cream at The Line (Thurs, 🌲, Adams Morgan). Admire some of the most beautiful gardens and homes as part of Historic Garden Week (starts Sat, $20, 🌲, various).
- National Cannabis Festival. 🥦 Celebrate 420 and the culture of the cannabis community at the National Cannabis Festival (Sat, $, 🌲, RFK). Perhaps attend a competition on Sunday at Echostage?
- Filmfest DC. 🎞 The longstanding international film festival is back in-person this year showcasing 65 films from over 35 countries. There’s a genre for everyone to enjoy (Starts Thurs, $, 🛋— reception is $40 for opening night, Silver Spring).
- Art exhibit openings. 🖼 There are a few opening receptions this weekend including “SOLOS 2022” (Sat, 🆓, 🛋, Arlington), “We Burn Their Flags” (Fri, 🆓, 🛋, Downtown), and “To Grow a Life” (Sat, 🆓, 🛋, Georgetown). Also, don’t sleep on the ongoing Smithsonian Craft Show.
- Celebrate the 2000s. 👨🏻🎤 Say goodbye to the Take Me Out: 2000’s Indie Dance Party (Fri, $15+, 🛋, 14th St). If you’re looking for more 2000s pop, consider The Nudge 2000s Highlighter Power Hour Party (Fri, $19, 🛋, Union Market).
What Is on Our Radar: Embassies You Can Visit Anytime
Everyone gets excited for the Around the World Embassy Tour and the EU Open House, but did you know that there are embassies which open their doors all year long?
- Embassy of Sweden. The Embassy of Sweden is open to the public, and is a great complement to a day in Georgetown. They currently have a beautiful exhibit from indigenous artists called “Arctic Highways” and a Little Library for children.
- Culture Office of the Embassy of Spain. Housed in the Former Residence of the Ambassador of Spain, the office hosts a variety of exhibits, films, and outdoor activities. This Friday, enjoy a book and rose giveaway as part of celebrating World Book Day and Earth Day.
- Embassy of France. The Embassy of France not only hosts film series often but also hosts festivals with a variety of collaborators. At the end of this month there will be DC Chocolate Festival.
- Embassy of the Czech Republic. The Embassy of the Czech Republic hosts a variety of concerts, book talks, and film screenings. Next week they’ll be screening the film “Chickens, the Virus and Us.”
Your Neighbor,
Jade (@clockoutdc)