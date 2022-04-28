C&O Canal Boat Tours Are Back in Georgetown

After a decade-long hiatus, you can once again take a boat ride along Georgetown’s historic C&O Canal. The Canal, which was built in the mid-1800s, has undergone a multi-year restoration. Hour-long, one-mile guided tours on the newly constructed 80 foot vessel begin Friday, April 29. They’ll begin at Lock 3, on the towpath between Thomas Jefferson and 30th Streets, Northwest (grab a snack at Baked & Wired while you’re over there).

Rides for up to 65 passengers run Wednesday through Sunday between 10 AM and 4 PM, and the boat will be available for private rentals. Tickets range from $10 to $20 (see availability here).

We got a look at captain Bob Solomon taking the boat for a test run:

