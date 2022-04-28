News & Politics  |  Things to Do

C&O Canal Boat Tours Are Back in Georgetown

Visitors can glide through the neighborhood's 19th century waterway on a brand new packet boat.

Written by
| Photographed by
| Published on
Photos by Evy Mages

After a decade-long hiatus, you can once again take a boat ride along Georgetown’s historic C&O Canal. The Canal, which was built in the mid-1800s, has undergone a multi-year restoration. Hour-long, one-mile guided tours on the newly constructed 80 foot vessel begin Friday, April 29. They’ll begin at Lock 3, on the towpath between Thomas Jefferson and 30th Streets, Northwest (grab a snack at Baked & Wired while you’re over there).

Rides for up to 65 passengers run Wednesday through Sunday between 10 AM and 4 PM, and the boat will be available for private rentals. Tickets range from $10 to $20 (see availability here).

We got a look at captain Bob Solomon taking the boat for a test run:

Don’t Miss DC’s Best Events: Get Our Things to Do Newsletter

Arts, culture, and things to do in DC.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Carmen Honker
Carmen Honker
Social and Web Fellow

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day