Hoping to bring what he’s called a border crisis to DC’s doorstep, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been sending migrants from the southwest border to the District, via a 33-hour bus ride paid for by the state of Texas. So far, at least ten buses have pulled up to Union Station, where nearly 200 migrants have found themselves confronting the same unsettled future as before, only now in DC.

The whole scheme is in protest of President Biden’s decision to end Title 42, a Trump-era expulsion policy that allows the government to remove asylum seekers by citing public health concerns amid the pandemic. But, as The New York Times reported yesterday, Abbott’s plan hasn’t quite resulted in the chaos he’d predicted.

That’s partly because Washingtonians like Amy Baszik Hammond have been coordinating basic resources, lodging, and further transportation for the migrants, many of whom are asylum-seekers escaping violence.

“We’re talking about people who walked for four months to get to Texas and now are being shipped 30-plus hours on a bus to get to another location,” said Hammond. “Some of them are completely traumatized by what they’ve seen and others are thrilled to finally be here.”

According to Hammond, two more buses have arrived in DC since the tenth one was announced by Abbott on Friday. She and other local charities are expecting more to arrive.

“The understanding is that the governor is talking about sending more, particularly on May 1 when Title 42 is dropped and the borders start opening back up,” said Hammond. “So our goal is to really get as many resources in place this week as possible because we don’t know what’s going to happen. There’s no schedule, there’s no information about who or how many people are on the buses.”

For now, here’s how you can help:

1. Buy basic resources through the “Migrant Support DMV” Amazon gift list.

Hammond says the items on the list, such as body wash, socks, and cell-phone minutes, are “critically needed” to create toiletry and snack kits for organizations to hand out.

2. Donate to the following GoFundMe.

Created by Hammond, the GoFundMe campaign helps cover the costs of further transportation for the migrants. “Some of those people have contacts, family or friends who are already in the United States, and they just need [bus or plane tickets] to get to them, so that they have support from somebody that can help them navigate,” said Hammond.

3. Donate to CARECEN (Central American Resource Center).

CARECEN, which helps provide resources to DC’s Latino community, is the main organization leading the effort thus far, said Hammond. However, Catholic Charities and Sanctuary DC are also involved and open to donations. When giving, note that the money is for “Texas Refugee Arrivals,” said Hammond.

4. Physically donate resources by contacting MigrantHelpDMV@gmail.com.

Food, clean clothing (especially bras), and baby supplies are all in high demand, says Hammond. Contact MigrantHelpDMV@gmail.com to arrange a drop-off.

5. Volunteer your time.

There are multiple ways to volunteer your time, says Hammond, from assembling toiletry kits and snack bags, to shuttling goods and people from one location to another, to making activity kits for kids. That said, Hammond says volunteers with the following expertise are especially needed:

Medical staff, including nurses, doctors, or medics who can meet buses and provide general medical care.

Immigration attorneys, preferably bilingual Spanish-speakers, who can assist migrants planning to stay in DC.

People who can handle queries and logistics for several categories: volunteers, clothing donations, sourcing of meals, lodging in private homes, transportation, translation, and resource procurement.

To get involved, Hammond recommends emailing the same contact as before: MigrantHelpDMV@gmail.com.