Petworth Porchfest Brings Over 100 Bands to the DC Neighborhood on Saturday

Bust out your walking shoes and lawn chairs, Petworth Porchfest is back for its second year on Saturday, April 30. The community jamboree, which showcased close to 100 musical acts last year, has organized even more performances on residential porches across the Northwest DC neighborhood.

The event, which starts at 2 PM at Petworth Rec Center (801 Taylor St., NW), will feature a wide variety of genres, including hip-hop, country, indie rock, funk, reggae, folk, and jazz.

See below for an event schedule and performance map.

🚨 The schedule and performance map is HERE! 🚨 Save the links to plan your afternoon and know where to see all of your favorite bands perform!https://t.co/0FyvQFGAwJ pic.twitter.com/JUq1Gjdg9y — Petworth Porchfest (@PPorchfest) April 26, 2022