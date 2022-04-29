Photos: These DC-Area Shelter Animals Have Been Waiting a Very Long Time for Homes

If you’ve been thinking about finding a new fuzzy companion, consider this a sign: National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day is Saturday, April 30. To celebrate, we asked eight local shelters and foster groups to tell us about their longest-term residents—i.e. the animals who’ve been waiting the longest to find families. Could one of them be your perfect match? Scroll to find out!

Bridgerton, from Lucky Dog Animal Rescue

How long he’s been waiting for a home: One year and four months.

Age: Five years.

What he’s looking for: A family of experienced dog owners, preferably ones who aren’t into cycling (he’s pretty scared of bikes).

Why you’d love him: Bridgerton is super-duper smart and friendly with two-legged and four-legged buddies. He enjoys hiking, playing fetch, and romping around the yard, and he’d love to join you in watching season 2 of the Netflix show named after him.

Copeland, from City Dogs and City Kitties

How long he’s been waiting for a home: Three years and three months.

Age: Four years.

What he’s looking for: A suburban or rural home, preferably with a fenced-in yard; cats are a no-go, but he’d love a canine friend to romp with!

Why you’d love him: Copeland—who would totally win a Scooby-Doo look-alike contest—is silly, snuggly, and a quick learner. The city stresses him out, but he enjoys long hikes in the country and when he’s home, he loves to play or just chillax with a bone or a stick.

Dot Dot, from Rural Dog Rescue

How long she’s been waiting for a home: Two-and-a-half months.

Age: 11.

What she’s looking for: A calm home where she can live out her golden years.

Why you’d love her: Dot Dot is a sweet old lady who, despite limited sight and hearing, has a silly side and loves pets. She’s perfect for anyone looking for a quiet, calm companion to lounge at home with or take out to a favorite dog-friendly happy hour.

Ellie May, from Lucky Dog Animal Rescue

How long she’s been waiting for a home: One year and two months.

Age: Two years.

What she’s looking for: A home with another pup to play with and no little kids.

Why you’d love her: Ellie May can be pretty nervous at first, but once she knows you, she will not stop wagging her tail and giving whole-body wiggles when she sees you. She loves to play with other dogs and would make an amazing pal for your furry friend. Ellie May has lots of energy and gives the best kisses.

Guinno (top) and Guinothy (bottom), from Humane Rescue Alliance

How long they’ve been waiting for a home: Seven months.

Age: Two years.

What they’re looking for: A home where they can stay together and snuggle in their pigloo.

Why you’d love them: Guinno and Guinothy are curious, playful, and super soft. They love being around people, and they’ll entertain you with their antics as they scurry around their cage. Both are big fans of fruits and vegetables, especially tomatoes, pineapples, and strawberries.

Louie, from the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria

How long he’s been waiting for a home: Three months.

Age: 11 years.

What he’s looking for: A relaxed home with mostly grown-ups and no other pups.

Why you’d love him: Louie’s foster parents describe him as a “distinguished gentleman,” who loves to sniff everything and snuggle on the couch watching movies with his humans.

Mars, from the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria

How long he’s been waiting for a home: A little over three months.

Age: Three years.

What he’s looking for: He might prefer a home with adults and teens, because he’s shy—but he’s flexible about kids and other dogs, if he gets to meet them first.

Why you’d love him: Mars is the poster dog for puppy dog eyes. Also, if you’re sitting, sometimes he’ll put his front legs up on your lap or shoulders for a big hug (here’s a video of him giving a shelter volunteer one of these patented dog hugs). Once he comes out of his shell a little bit, Mars is an energetic love bug who enjoys adventures, scratches, and tug-of-war.

Mellie Mulligan, from Wolf Trap Animal Rescue

How long she’s been waiting for a home: Two months.

Age: Five years.

What she’s looking for: A quiet home.

Why you’d love her: Mellie loves to wag her tail whenever you talk to her. She’s a little shy, but learning to trust. And she’s a big fan of treats, especially peanut butter.

Milo, from the Human Rescue Alliance

How long he’s been waiting for a home: One month.

Age: Two years.

What he’s looking for: A loving home with no other cats to steal his thunder.

Why you’d love him: Milo is a well-balanced gentleman—he loves pets, but doesn’t have to monopolize your keyboard; he likes to play and likes to nap; sometimes he’s chatty and other times he likes to hang out quietly in the window. Milo gets along well with kids, though not other felines, and his foster parents say he has some of the softest fur they’ve ever seen.

Morris, from City Dogs and City Kitties

How long he’s been waiting for a home: One year and eight months.

Age: Six years.

What he’s looking for: Pretty much any home will work for super chill Morris, but he does need a caretaker who will help him manage his diabetes.

Why you’d love him: Morris is calm, cuddly, and very food motivated: he’ll stand on his hind legs to beg for treats! When his foster mom picks him up for snuggles, he’ll stick around and purr for basically ever. He’s super laidback and loves eating salt and vinegar chips and playing with the strips off FedEx envelopes.

Orlando, from the Animal Welfare League of Arlington

How long he’s been waiting for a home: Almost six months.

Age: Between two and three years old.

What he’s looking for: A family that likes snuggles and walks.

Why you’d love him: Orlando is down for whatever—he likes going on jogs and walks, he loves hanging out with his foster dog sibling, and he’s a fan of playtime and cuddles on the couch.

Red, from Rural Dog Rescue

How long he’s been waiting for a home: Four months.

Age: Two years.

What he’s looking for: A home where he can perfect his training on leash skills and other tricks.

Why you’d love him: Red is a big friendly giant—he loves to say hi to every person and dog he meets on his walks. He’ll be so excited every time you come home and loves to follow you around the house, sometimes giving you his paw for attention or sneaking his head under your hands for some pets. He’s smart and highly trainable, and he’d love to keep up all his learning at your house.

Ruth Langmore, from Wolf Trap Animal Rescue

How long she’s been waiting for a home: Two months.

Age: Six months.

What she’s looking for: A family looking for a high-energy puppy.

Why you’d love her: Ruth is curious, intelligent, and learning to approach people and new situations. She is super sweet and gentle. Likes ear scratches, cuddles, and toys. Easy going and very attentive. Loves outdoors & relaxing in the sun.

Shea & Looney, from Homeward Trails

How long they’ve been waiting for a home: Three months.

Age: Between two and three.

What they’re looking for: Any home where they can stick together and get lots of snuggles.

Why you’d love them: These two have been together their whole loves, and when they’re not cuddling each other, they each have a role. Looney is a nurturer—he just needs to make sure everyone in his life is cared for and he does this by grooming everyone and providing lots of purrs. Shea is more of an entertainer—she loves to chase her toys, especially ping pong balls, and flop on the floor in front of you.

Susie, from Homeward Trails

How long she’s been waiting for a home: Three months.

Age: Two years.

What she’s looking for: A family that appreciates her architectural abilities and is willing to help her with leash skills.

Why you’d love her: Susie is the Bonehenge Architect: every day she digs through her toy box to retrieve her bones and arranges them on the floor in a new architectural masterpiece. Sometimes she’ll sit in the middle or next to it, admiring her handiwork. Susie is energetic, cuddly, and a fast learner.

Sydney, from the Animal Welfare League of Arlington

How long she’s been waiting for a home: Almost six months.

Age: Between two and three years old.

What she’s looking for: A family that doesn’t mind her shyness around other dogs.

Why you’d love her: Sydney is full of energy and loves to get wrapped up in blankets or toss around her favorite soft toys. She’ll give you lots of kisses to cheer you up if you’re having a bad day, and she loves long walks and cuddles.