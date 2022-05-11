A Big Abortion Rights Protest Is Happening Saturday. Here’s What You Need to Know.

This Saturday, pro-choice demonstrators are expected to gather on the National Mall as part of the “Bans Off Our Bodies” Day of Action for Abortion Rights. The event—organized by Women’s March, Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the Service Employees International Union, and other pro-abortion-rights organizations— comes after Politico published a leaked draft opinion that indicates the Supreme Court is set to overturn Roe v. Wade. Also, there will be more than 200 events in various cities across the country.

The goal of the protests is to demonstrate the overwhelming support for abortion rights across the country and urge elected officials to pass legislation to protect abortion access. “This Saturday we are taking to the streets to express our outrage—and our determination,” Planned Parenthood Action Fund executive director Kelley Robinson said in a press statement on Monday. “Abortion access is in crisis, and Planned Parenthood organizations are proud to stand with partners and hundreds of thousands of people nationwide to come together and show that we reject the rollback our rights and freedoms.”

Here’s what you need to know about Saturday’s march.

When and where is it?

Attendees will gather at the northeast side of the Washington Monument for a rally at 12 PM. The crowd will begin marching along Constitution Avenue toward the Supreme Court at 2 PM. Speakers haven’t been finalized yet.

How many people are expected to attend?

According to the National Park Service, the permit for the event lists an expected attendance of 17,000 people.

Will there be similar events in Maryland and Virginia?

There will be a march in Baltimore and a rally in Frederick. Other events are still being planned in the area.

This story will be updated as more information and events are released.

