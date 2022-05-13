10 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Indie Chefs Community is hosting a Road to COMMUNE dinner series, with over 25 chefs from around the country, through the weekend at Adams Morgan hotel the Line (2468 Champlain St., NW). On Friday, May 13 at 7 PM, there’s a 12-course collaborative dinner with wine pairings ($210 per person). On Saturday, May 14, Oakland-based chef Reem Assil will debut her new cookbook, Arabiyya, and hold a discussion with fellow author Zoe Adjonyoh. Tickets are $55 per person and include a signed copy of Assil’s book plus hors d’oeuvres. Finally, on Sunday, May 15 at 6:30, another 12 course collaboration dinner will run $245 a person. Tickets for each event, along with additional information, can be found here.

The District’s “Metropolitan beer trail” opens to ale buffs on May 14. Set up by the NoMa Business Improvement District, the trail highlights seven bars/breweries around the Metropolitan Branch Trail. On Saturday’s bar crawl, grab a free digital passport to use for check in at each location. The first 300 people to check in to all seven participating businesses will receive a free shirt. Find updates and related events, and download the passport here.

Louisiana-inspired downtown DC restaurant Dauphine’s (1100 15th St., NW) is ringing in crawfish season with a birthday bash and crawfish boil on Saturday, May 14 from noon to 3 PM. Tickets are $50 and include all-you-can-eat crawfish (plus fixings) and one beer.

For more New Orleans flavor, Arlington’s Bayou Bakery (1515 N. Courthouse Rd.) is offering both dine-in and takeout crawfish boils on Saturday, May 14. The dine-in version costs $45 for two pounds of crawfish and fixings. Take-out buckets are $26 and include one and a half pounds of crawfish with potatoes and corn. There will also be live music and drink specials. Pre-order o call 703-243-2410.

The Yards’ Brunch On The Go continues this Saturday, May 14 starting at 10 AM. Pacers Running (300 Tingey St., SE) will lead a walk/run, which will be followed by a take-home brunch box courtesy of Osteria Morini (301 Water St., SE). Tickets are $55 for two water bottles and the brunch box, which includes Champagne and two glasses. Get a ticket here.

After a two-year hiatus, DC’s Taste of The Nation from No Kid Hungry is happening on Sunday, May 15. The giant food festival will be at downtown DC’s Franklin Park (1332 I St., NW) between 1 and 4 PM, and feature 40 local chefs and restaurants. Tickets are $95 for adults and $25 for kids ages 5 to 12.

DC Brau (3178-B Bladensburg Rd., NE) is kicking off its Dock Days of Summer music series this Sunday, May 15 with a performance from rock-reggae band the Loving Paupers. The brewery’s live music Sundays from 2 to 5 PM will run through October. New on the menu this year: slushies.

The AAPI Heritage Month chef collabs continue at Chiko (locations in Dupont, Capitol Hill, Bethesda, and Shirlington). The newest dish—khao soi—comes courtesy of Thip Khao/Padaek chef/owner Seng Luangrath. Try it Monday, May 16 until Thursday May 19. Proceeds from the dish will go toward EmbraceRace.

Chef, restaurateur, and Top Chef judge Kwame Onwuachi is coming to Sixth & I (600 I St., NW) on May 17 to promote his new cookbook My America. His sit down with Dine Diaspora cofounder Nina Oduro begins at 7 PM. Tickets are $12, or $42 for a signed copy of the book.

Michelin-starred Ivy City tasting room Gravitas (1401 Okie St., NE) chef/owner Matt Baker is teaming up with Antinori Vineyards for a five-course meal and wine pairing ($270 per person) on Wednesday, May 18. The dinner starts at 6 PM; get a ticket here.