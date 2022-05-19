Hot Washingtonian Summer!

Hello Neighbor,

Remember to wear your sunscreen!

So, What Should You Do?

For your convenience, this newsletter includes emojis to help you during these unprecedented times:

The 🛋 indicates an event is happening in-person inside .

The 🌲 indicates an event is happening in-person outside .

The 💻 indicates an event is happening virtually.

And lastly, the 🆓 indicates an event is free.

Your Last-Minute Weekend Plans

What Is on Our Radar: Underrated Indoor Activities

I know the weather is beautiful outside today, but it will get too hot to be comfortable soon. Here are some underrated ways to beat the heat.

Suns Cinema. 🎞 Tucked away in Mount Pleasant, this townhouse-turned- indie movie theater showcases films you probably have never seen. Showings vary by date with a changing theme around each month.

DC Bouldering Project. 🧗‍♀️ For a day pass of $29, you can beat the heat by solving various bouldering walls at the only DC indoor climbing gym . Refuel at the nearby Union Market.

Oldest museum of modern and contemporary Latin American and Caribbean art . 🌎 Nested beside the White House, this art museum highlights the collection of the Organization of American States showcasing pieces from the Western Hemisphere.

Crazy golf. ⛳️ Mini-golf without the humidity, this swanky spot in Dupont even has a food court. If you’re going to drink, I suggest purchasing a package that includes drink tickets to save money.

Head underground…to the catacombs of course. 🤍 TheFranciscan Monastery in Brookland is offering limited guided tours . You can take a self-guided tour, but that won’t give you access to the catacombs.

Your Neighbor,

Jade (@clockoutdc)



Join the conversation!