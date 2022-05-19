Hot Washingtonian Summer!
Hello Neighbor,
Remember to wear your sunscreen!
So, What Should You Do?
For your convenience, this newsletter includes emojis to help you during these unprecedented times:
- The 🛋 indicates an event is happening in-person inside.
- The 🌲 indicates an event is happening in-person outside.
- The 💻 indicates an event is happening virtually.
- And lastly, the 🆓 indicates an event is free.
Your Last-Minute Weekend Plans
- Celebrating Asian Americans. 🌏💓 Watch an AAPI fashion show (Thurs, $35, 🛋, Logan Circle) at the Instagrammable Hotel Zena. Enjoy a traditional Cambodian performance (Sun, $35, 🌲, Kennedy Center) inspired by “Ramayana”– accompanied by a three-course dinner. Discover central Asia as part of the Silk Road Festival (Sun, 🆓, 🛋, Foggy Bottom). Cheer on your favorite team at the Dragon Boats Festival (Sat, 🆓, 🌲, Georgetown).
- Art Events. 🖼 The Dupont ArtWalk invites the public to visit eight neighborhood art galleries (Thurs, 🆓, 🛋, Dupont Circle) after hours for free. Head to a pop-art themed party at the Hirshhorn Ball (Sat, $500+, 🛋, National Mall). In case you missed the EU Open House, the Italian Cultural Institute at the Embassy of Italy has timed passes for a sustainable home goods exhibit (Fri, 🆓, 🛋, Naval Observatory).
- Get outside. 🎻 Take an urban forestry tour (Sat, $37, 🛋, Brightwood) complemented with a cider tasting. Celebrate all things Bloomingdale at a park celebration–accompanied by a huge yard sale and a food festival (Sat, free, 🌲, Bloomingdale). Drink bourbon cocktails and tour Lincoln’s Cottage at the Bourbon and Bluegrass Festival (Sat-Sun, $80, 🌲, Armed Forces Retirement Home). Shop around at the Spring Fling (Sat, 🆓, 🌲, Arlington) or admire rare cars at The Old Town Festival of Speed & Style (Sun, speculating 🆓, 🌲, Old Town Alexandria). Take a trip to Buenos Aires at the Festival Argentino (Sat, $30, 🛋, Arlington).
- A hodgepodge of fun. 🧩 If you enjoy chess, here’s your opportunity to play against a grandmaster (Sat, $30, 🌲, Tysons Corner). Eat cake at the 90th birthday party of Dumbarton House (Thurs, donation, 🛋, Georgetown) or the 1st birthday of the Southwest Library (Thurs, 🆓, 🛋, Waterfront). Enjoy traditional Ukrainian folk melodies at this concert benefit (Sun, $45, 🛋, Capitol Hill). Dance with ducks at this disco party (Fri, 🆓, 🌲, Arlington) or to bachata while eating Dominican Food (Fri, 🆓, 🛋, Fort Lincoln). Have a laugh with me at the Washingtonian Improv Theatre (Sat, $5, 🛋, 14th St.). Learn how to cook collards and kale (Sat, 🆓, 🛋, Anacostia) three ways.
What Is on Our Radar: Underrated Indoor Activities
I know the weather is beautiful outside today, but it will get too hot to be comfortable soon. Here are some underrated ways to beat the heat.
- Suns Cinema. 🎞 Tucked away in Mount Pleasant, this townhouse-turned-indie movie theater showcases films you probably have never seen. Showings vary by date with a changing theme around each month.
- DC Bouldering Project. 🧗♀️ For a day pass of $29, you can beat the heat by solving various bouldering walls at the only DC indoor climbing gym. Refuel at the nearby Union Market.
- Oldest museum of modern and contemporary Latin American and Caribbean art. 🌎 Nested beside the White House, this art museum highlights the collection of the Organization of American States showcasing pieces from the Western Hemisphere.
- Crazy golf. ⛳️ Mini-golf without the humidity, this swanky spot in Dupont even has a food court. If you’re going to drink, I suggest purchasing a package that includes drink tickets to save money.
- Head underground…to the catacombs of course. 🤍 TheFranciscan Monastery in Brookland is offering limited guided tours. You can take a self-guided tour, but that won’t give you access to the catacombs.
Your Neighbor,
Jade (@clockoutdc)