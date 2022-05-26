March for Our Lives Is Planning a Huge DC Protest Against Gun Violence in June

March for Our Lives—the student-led movement that led a massive gun control rally here in 2018—will host a nationwide march in the wake of the mass shooting that happened Tuesday at an Uvalde, Texas elementary school.

The DC protest will take place at noon on Saturday, June 11 at 901 New York Avenue, Northwest. March for Our Lives has planned more than 80 demonstrations across the country in the coming weeks.

These protests will take place about four years after the first March for Our Lives demonstration, which rallied thousands of students, educators, and parents together in response to the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Florida. On Twitter, the organization reflected on the lack of political action since that shooting—in which 17 people were killed—and called on lawmakers to pass gun control legislation.

“More people died from guns than ever in the last four years, while politicians grew comfortable,” it said. “We will never be complacent. We will never be complicit.”

