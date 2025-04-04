The April 5 Anti-Trump Protest in DC Now Expects 20,000 People

Organizers tell Washingtonian that they’re now expecting more than 20,000 people to take part in Saturday’s rally against Donald Trump and Elon Musk on the National Mall. The DC protest will serve as the flagship event in a nationwide series of same-day Hands Off! demonstrations, led by a coalition of progressive advocacy groups.

Here’s what to know ahead of the big day.

The basics

Participants should plan to be at the Sylvan Theater, located at the intersection of Independence Ave., SW and 15th St., NW, by 11 AM for pre-programming. The main event will start at noon and run until 2 PM “with the understanding it may go a little over,” organizers say.

The National Park Service tells Washingtonian that the event permit is issued for “Sylvan Theater and surrounding turf,” meaning that crowds may (and likely will) fan out to the Washington Monument grounds or other nearby spots on the Mall.

Can’t make it to the rally? A livestream, available on both HandsOff2025.com and MoveOn’s YouTube channel, will start at noon.

Who’s speaking?

Representatives from numerous Hands Off! partner organizations are slated to speak, including the Human Rights Campaign, the ACLU, the American Federation of Government Employees, Planned Parenthood, and Indivisible—among several others. According to organizers, “many of them are grouped to speak together rather than solo.”

Local congressmen—including Don Beyer of Virginia and Jamie Raskin and Glenn Ivey of Maryland—are also on the docket, along with Florida representative Maxwell Frost and Minnesota representative Ilhan Omar.

Mind these road closures

Traffic disruptions were already anticipated for this weekend, thanks to the Credit Union Cherry Blossom Races. The 5K on Saturday will overlap with the Hands Off! rally, so consider the following road closures and parking restrictions as you make transportation plans.

There will be no parking on these streets between 2 AM and 11 AM Saturday:

Pennsylvania Ave. from 3rd St. to 9th St., NW

3rd St. from C St., NW to D St., SW

Independence Ave. from 3rd St. to 7th St., SW

4th St. from Pennsylvania Ave., NW to D St., SW

D St. from 3rd St. to 4th St., SW

These streets will be closed from 2 AM to 4:30 PM Saturday:

Pennsylvania Ave. from 9th St. to 14th St., NW

13th St. from E St. to Pennsylvania Ave., NW

12th St. from E St. to Constitution Ave., NW

11th St. from E St. to Pennsylvania Ave., NW

10th St. from E St. to Constitution Ave., NW

These streets will be closed from 8:15 AM to 11 AM Saturday:

Pennsylvania Ave. from 3rd St. to 9th St., NW

9th St. from E St. to Constitution Ave., NW

D St. from 8th St. to 9th St., NW

7th St. from Indiana Ave. to Constitution Ave., NW

6th St. from C St. to Constitution Ave., NW

Constitution Ave. from 3rd St. to 7th St., NW

Independence Ave. from Washington Ave. to 7th St., SW

4th St. from Pennsylvania Ave., NW to D St., SW

D St. from 3rd St. to 4th St., SW

6th St. from Independence Ave. to Maryland Ave., SW

3rd St. from C St., NW to Virginia Ave., SW

This post will be updated if any new details are released about the event.