Number of years it took Congress to approve the final project after passing an initial bill to create a memorial in 1867.

10 feet

Planned height of the Lincoln statue. It was later increased to 19 feet so it wouldn’t seem too small in the space. In the unlikely event Abe were to stand up, the statue would be 28 feet tall.

$3,045,400

Cost to build the memorial, about $51 million today. The Dwight D. Eisenhower Memorial, dedicated in 2020, reportedly cost about $150 million.

2 million

Number of Americans who listened to the 1922 dedication ceremony on the radio. Some 50,000 people attended in person.

5,792,331

Number of visitors in 2021, making it the National Park Service’s most popular DC monument.

This article appears in the May 2022 issue of Washingtonian.



