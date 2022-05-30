Before becoming an assistant editor, Damare Baker started out as an editorial fellow for Washingtonian. She has previously written for Voice of America and The Hill. She is a graduate of Georgetown University, where she studied international relations, Korean, and journalism.
5 Fascinating Stats About the Lincoln Memorial
How tall would Abe be if he stood up?
44
Number of years it took Congress to approve the final project after passing an initial bill to create a memorial in 1867.
10 feet
Planned height of the Lincoln statue. It was later increased to 19 feet so it wouldn’t seem too small in the space. In the unlikely event Abe were to stand up, the statue would be 28 feet tall.
$3,045,400
Cost to build the memorial, about $51 million today. The Dwight D. Eisenhower Memorial, dedicated in 2020, reportedly cost about $150 million.
2 million
Number of Americans who listened to the 1922 dedication ceremony on the radio. Some 50,000 people attended in person.
5,792,331
Number of visitors in 2021, making it the National Park Service’s most popular DC monument.
This article appears in the May 2022 issue of Washingtonian.
Before becoming an assistant editor, Damare Baker started out as an editorial fellow for Washingtonian. She has previously written for Voice of America and The Hill. She is a graduate of Georgetown University, where she studied international relations, Korean, and journalism.
Most Popular in News & Politics
In the Early 1900s, Albino African-American Brothers Were Stolen From Their Virginia Home to Be Circus Performers. This Is Their Story.
DC Spring Animal Sightings, Ranked From Worst to Wildest
March for Our Lives Is Planning a Huge DC Protest Against Gun Violence in June
Washington DC’s 500 Most Influential People
5 Fascinating Stats About the Lincoln Memorial
Washingtonian Magazine
June 2022: 101 Reasons to Love Summer in DCView Issue
Subscribe
Follow Us on Social
Follow Us on Social
Related
The Lincoln Memorial Is 100 Years Old. Here’s How to Celebrate It.
A Johnny Cash Statue Is Coming to the Capitol
LGBTQ Pioneer Barney Frank’s Story Is Now a Graphic Novel
Inside the Effort to Revamp the DC Archives
More from News & Politics
DC Spring Animal Sightings, Ranked From Worst to Wildest
March for Our Lives Is Planning a Huge DC Protest Against Gun Violence in June
Dognapping Is Becoming a Problem in DC. Here’s How Pet Owners Can Protect Themselves and Their Pets.
Should We Care About What’s Left of the Trucker Convoy?
5 Facts About Dumfries, Virginia, the Possible New Home of the Washington Commanders
Trucker Convoy Stragglers Get Kicked Out of Racetrack, Form New Movement, Visit the National Mall, Don’t Go Home
The Trucker Convoy Has Given Up on DC Yet Again. We Tried One Last Time to Find Out What They Wanted.
Number of Chesapeake Bay Blue Crabs Hits Record Low