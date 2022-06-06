This summer, take a road trip to Colonial Williamsburg. Immerse yourself in the revolutionary stories of our American history. With over 300 acres of iconic sites, historic taverns, and world-class art museums, history truly comes to life.

Witness costumed interpreters portraying real historic figures associated with 18th-century Williamsburg who made significant contributions to the American story. Take a guided tour of the Governor’s Palace or the Capitol, the seat of colonial Virginia’s government.

Meet the world-renowned artisans practicing 18th-century trades that helped build a new nation. From blacksmithing to tailoring, there are over 20 historic trades to pique your interest. Be sure to visit the rare breed animals in pastures throughout the Historic Area, from Cleveland Bay horses to Leicester Longwool sheep.

Research, conservation, and preservation lie at the heart of our mission to present the stories of America’s origins. Learn about the first Black church in America from Colonial Williamsburg archaeologists at our First Baptist Church dig site. Researchers and archaeologists are continuing to learn more about this rich history so that it can be shared—you may even see signs of ongoing preservation and archaeology work during your visit.

Don’t miss the world-class Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg. Discover more of the collection on view than ever, from colorful and whimsical folk art made by amateur artisans in the Abby Aldrich Rockefeller Folk Art Museum to objects that are useful as well as beautiful in the DeWitt Wallace Decorative Arts Museum.

After a full day of exploring, relax at one of our historic taverns. With menus featuring authentic 18th-century recipes adapted for modern tastes, no trip to Colonial Williamsburg is complete without a candlelit meal in a historic setting.

Stay at one of Colonial Williamsburg’s official hotel properties, offering unique options from complete luxury to colonial authenticity. Enjoy resort amenities just minutes away from the action of the Historic Area when you stay at Colonial Williamsburg Resorts. Book directly and receive up to two complimentary length-of-stay tickets to the Historic Area and Art Museums.

Here, you’ll make memories that last a lifetime. Book your getaway today!