This is my 46th and last newsletter writing for Washingtonian.
So, What Should You Do?
Your Last-Minute Weekend Plans
- It’s Pride y’all. 🌈 Head to Dupont Circle and watch the festival (Sun, 🆓, 🌲, Downtown) or attend the block party (Sat, 🆓, 🌲, Dupont Circle). If you don’t like crowds you may enjoy this rooftop Pride Tea dance (Sat, 🆓, 🛋/🌲, Dupont Circle) overlooking the parade. For more fun afterwards, head to a fireworks show (Sat, 🆓, 🌲, The Wharf). If you want something more low-key, consider the Rock the Lot with Pride (Thurs, 🆓, 🌲, National Landing), Takoma Pride (Sun, 🆓, 🌲, Takoma), or an arts night at the Torpedo Factory Art Center (Fri, 🆓, 🛋, Alexandria). Don’t forget the DC Dyke March (Fri, 🆓, 🌲, Downtown) or a Pride Run and Walk (Sun, 🆓, 🛋/🌲, West End).
- Fun outdoors. 🌞 It’s your chance to volunteer at the National Park’s Rooftop Farm (Fri, 🆓, 🌲, Navy Yard). Celebrate the contributions of the El Salvadoran community (Sun, 🆓, 🌲, Mount Pleasant) at the Mi Pequeño El Salvador Festival. Have fun at a pop-up roller-skating rink (Sat-Sun, 🆓, 🌲, The Wharf). Find free clothes and food at a free market and clothing swap (Sun, 🆓, 🌲, Columbia Heights).
- Night at the museum. 🏛🌙 Enjoy the Library of Congress (Thurs, 🆓, 🛋, National Mall), which will have extended hours until 8 p.m. Kick off the Korean Film Festival (Fri, 🆓, 🛋/🌲, National Mall) at the National Asian Art Museum, which will also be open until 8 p.m.–after, you may wish to also pop over to the FUTURES PRIDE celebration (Fri, 🆓, 🛋, National Mall), ongoing ’til 10 p.m. Celebrate local art gallery Transformer with a rooftop gala (Thurs, $100, 🛋/🌲, Adams Morgan).
- Unique shopping experiences. 🛍🍷 Collective Femme Fatale has reopened its shop in Cleveland Park. Union Market will be hosting a DC Summer Market (Sat, $8, 🛋, Union Market). In partnership with Logan Circle Main Street, Miss Pixie’s will be hosting a sip & shop (Fri, $20, 🛋, Logan Circle).
What Is on Our Radar: Juneteenth Events
Besides the various festivals, block parties, and pop-up markets across the area, here are some other events that may interest you:
- Dr. Ibram X. Kendi. 📚 The “How to Be an Antiracist” author discusses his new book, “How to Raise an Antiracist” (6/15, $35, 🛋, Chinatown).
- Sounds of Africa. 🌍🎶 Attend a summer outdoor concert highlighting songs of liberation and those of the African diaspora (6/16, 🆓, 🛋, National Mall).
- Fish fry day. 🐟 Closing out Caribbean Restaurant Week and in celebration of Juneteenth, enjoy fried fish at a Caribbean-style Nite Carnival (6/17, $20, 🛋, Edgewood).
- The foods of Juneteenth. 🥔 Attend a garden-to-table demo exploring African diaspora crops, especially those which grow well in the DMV (6/19, 🆓, 🛋, National Mall).
- When monuments attack. 🤍 This lecture will discuss how we reconcile debates surrounding memorials and monuments in light of race, community, and national identity (6/21, 🆓, 🛋, National Cathedral).
- Drumfolk. 🥁 This performance at Arena Stage is inspired by the Stono Rebellion of 1739 where 20 enslaved Africans from Angola lost their right to use drums, after starting a revolt in South Carolina and the Negro Act of 1740 (until 6/31, $56+, 🛋, The Wharf).
