PHOTOS: Thousands Demanded Stricter Gun Laws on the National Mall Saturday

"I don't want to die at school," read one child's sign.

Photograph by Evy Mages

Roughly three weeks after the massacre of 19 elementary school students and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas—and 23 years since the Columbine High School massacre—thousands gathered Saturday on the National Mall to demand stricter gun laws.

The rally, which was one of several across the country, was staged by March for Our Lives, the organization founded by survivors of the 2018 mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida. One such Parkland survivor, David Hogg, took to the lectern in an impassioned speech.

Other notable speakers included Mayor Muriel E. Bowser and RuQuan Brown, a DC native and Harvard student who grew up in Shaw and experienced gun violence for the first time at five years old.

Photograph by David Andrews.
Photograph by Evy Mages
RuQuan Brown, a DC Native who first experienced gun violence at five years old, took to the lectern. Photograph by David Andrews.
Photograph by Evy Mages
David Hogg, student and survivor of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting. Photograph by David Andrews.
Photograph by David Andrews.
Photograph by Evy Mages
DC Mayor Muriel Bowser. Photograph by David Andrews.
Photograph by Evy Mages
Photograph by Evy Mages
Photograph by Evy Mages
Photograph by David Andrews.
After provoking arguments, a counter-protester carrying an anti-gun-law banner is escorted out by police. Photograph by Evy Mages
Photograph by David Andrews.
Jessica Ruf
