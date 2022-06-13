PHOTOS: Thousands Demanded Stricter Gun Laws on the National Mall Saturday

Roughly three weeks after the massacre of 19 elementary school students and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas—and 23 years since the Columbine High School massacre—thousands gathered Saturday on the National Mall to demand stricter gun laws.

The rally, which was one of several across the country, was staged by March for Our Lives, the organization founded by survivors of the 2018 mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida. One such Parkland survivor, David Hogg, took to the lectern in an impassioned speech.

Other notable speakers included Mayor Muriel E. Bowser and RuQuan Brown, a DC native and Harvard student who grew up in Shaw and experienced gun violence for the first time at five years old.