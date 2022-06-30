15 Rooftops and Restaurants Around DC With July 4 Fireworks Views

Attend a restaurant/bar rooftop party:

Hi-Lawn

1309 Fifth St., NE

Want a more laidback celebration? Head to this Union Market rooftop bar’s lawn chair fest. The hangout will have live music by local bluegrass band Rock Creek Revival from 5 to 7 PM. The event is walk-in only; groups of 15 or more can be reserved here.

L’Ardente

200 Massachusetts Ave., NW

Chef/owner David DeShaies is putting on a three-course Italian dinner featuring lobster salad, soft-shell crab and corn, Maine halibut and carrot ravioli, and lots of wine. After dinner, guests will be taken to the Capitol Crossings’ rooftop conservatory for a viewing party which will include an open bar and dessert. Tickets are $200 for dinner and the viewing, or $90 for just the viewing.

Mi Vida

98 District Sq., SW

This upscale Mexican restaurant will be celebrate with margaritas, tacos, and patio or rooftop vantages. Reservations can be made here. Sister Wharf restaurants Bistro du Jour and the Grill will also offer up dinner with a view.

Officina Wharf

1120 Maine Ave., SW

The Wharf restaurant is doing an Italian barbecue dinner featuring porchetta. Following the dinner, you can head to the rooftop to see the big show. Tickets are $65.

Tiki TNT

1130 Maine Ave., SW

The tiki-themed Wharf bar is having a viewing party where you can see the fireworks from either the rooftop or main deck. Tickets to the event include a welcome cocktail and the choice of a burger, footlong chili dog, barbecue-pork sandwich, or eggplant burger all served with rum cheesecake. Tickets are $100 for rooftop seating and $125 for main deck seating.

Book a hotel room:

The Line

2468 Champlain St., NW

It’s a Fourth of July jam atop this Adams Morgan boutique hotel. Book a room and two people can access the guests-only rooftop party, which will feature a DJ performance by Salt Cathedral, snacks, and drinks. Rooms start at $199.

Lyle Hotel

1731 New Hampshire Ave., NW

Watch the firework display from a room at this Dupont hotel, which is offering a “Room with a View” package. Your hotel room will overlook the Washington Monument, and the package includes your pick of rosé or beer and housemade soft-serve ice cream. Email reservations@lyledc.com or call 202-964-6750 to make a reservation. Rooms start at $199.

Head to a hotel rooftop event:

Ciel Social Club at AC Hotel

601 K St., NW

This restaurant and lounge claims to have the highest rooftop in Mount Vernon Triangle, and its viewing party will offer a clear view of the fireworks. The event will have snacks, an open bar, and a live band from 7 to 10 PM. Tickets are $10; get them here.

Cut Above at Rosewood Hotel

1050 31st St., NW

Share a family-style Fourth of July-style feast—plus a 375 ml bottle of Krug Champagne—at rooftop bar atop this Georgetown hotel. The menu includes tempura-fried soft-shell crab, lobster mac’ and cheese, and short rib with black-garlic barbecue sauce. Tickets are $365 and can be purchased here.

Hotel Hive

2224 F St., NW

Head to this Foggy Bottom hotel’s rooftop for a barbecue buffet with hot dogs and burgers, plus beer, wine, and cocktails. Tickets are $50 for guests and $75 for non-guests, and include unlimited food and drinks.

Replay at Gaylord National

201 Waterfront St., Fort Washington

Celebrate the Fourth with live jazz at the Gaylord National’s rooftop lounge, then watch the fireworks. Tickets—which include a complimentary cocktail—are $25.

Top of the Gate at The Watergate Hotel

2650 Virginia Ave., NW

Listen to a live marching band play the National Anthem as you watch the fireworks from the rooftop. The event, which runs until midnight, starts off with a Champagne toast, and includes food and an open bar. Tickets start at $425.

VUE Rooftop at Hotel Washington

515 15th St., NW

The downtown rooftop’s is Boom with a View event offers cocktails and music. Tickets start at $40 and can be bought here.