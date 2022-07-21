RIP Freckles, the Calico Lobster

Freckles, an extremely rare calico lobster who narrowly escaped becoming part of a Seafarer’s Feast, died Sunday at the Virginia Living Museum. His age was unknown, and he expired while attempting to molt.

Calico lobsters occur at a rate of roughly one in 30 million, the museum said in a memorial Facebook post. Freckles was discovered by sharp-eyed employees of a Red Lobster in Manassas last year, who apparently tapped the sign when Freckles, who was orange and white, showed up. The Akron Zoo connected Red Lobster with the Virginia Living Museum in Newport News, where Freckles lived out the rest of his days without fear of a morbid meeting with butter.

He died, the museum said, as he tried to shed his exoskeleton:

Like all crustaceans, lobsters must shed their exoskeleton to grow. At Freckles’ size, this molting requires a significant amount of energy, to the point in which older animals may not survive.

Freckles worked as “an ambassador for his species” at the museum.

Red Lobster did not immediately return a request for comment about Freckles’s death, but the chain recently rescued another rare lobster in Hollywood, Florida—an orange crustacean it named Cheddar after its tasty Cheddar Bay Biscuits. Cheddar will take up Freckles’s mantle at Ripley’s Aquarium in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.