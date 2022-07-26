Food

Here’s the Scoop: Our 10 Favorite Local Ice Cream Flavors

Strawberry hibiscus? Coffee cardamom? Yes, please.

Cold comfort: Moorenko’s. Photograph by Evy Mages

This article, originally posted in July 2021, was updated in July 2022.

Strawberry hibiscus sorbet at Ice Cream Jubilee

Navy Yard, 14th Street corridor, Ballston

The strawberry hibiscus sorbet at Ice Cream Jubilee is a fruity vegan sorbet with ripe strawberries and homemade floral hibiscus syrup. Photograph courtesy of Anna Meyer.

Strawberry buttermilk with polenta crumble at Happy Gyro

1509 17th St., NW

“Cookie Overload,” with chocolate-chip cookies and Oreos at Moorenko’s

Capitol Hill, Silver Spring, Bethesda

Mixed-berry sorbet at Dolci Gelati

Shaw, Takoma Park, Old Town

Mixed-berry sorbet. Photograph courtesy of Dolci Gelati.

Nutella at Nice Cream

2831 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington

Butterscotch miso at Mount Desert Island Ice Cream

3110 Mount Pleasant St., NW

Blood orange sorbet at Thompson Italian

124 N. Washington St., Falls Church

Pistachio gelato at Pitango

Adams Morgan, Penn Quarter, Bethesda, Reston

Key-lime pie at Peterson’s Ice Cream Depot

7150 Main St., Clifton

Coffee Cardamom by Mélange. Photograph courtesy of Tandem Creative.

Coffee cardamom at Mélange

449 K St., NW

This article appears in the July 2021 issue of Washingtonian.

More:
